Boston Children's Health Physicians' Specialty Divisions and Primary Care Practices have been Recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as Patient-Centered Specialty Practices (PCSP) and NYS Patient-Centered Medical Homes

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) is pleased to announce that the following BCHP divisions and practices have been awarded recognition under NCQA's Patient-Centered Specialty Practice Program and NYS Patient-Centered Medical Home program.

Patient-Centered Specialty Practice (PCSP):

Adolescent Medicine

Pediatric Neurology

NYS Patient-Centered Medical Home (NYS PCMH):

Pediatric Adolescent Medicine in Mount Vernon

Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine of New City

The Office of Robin Schiff , MD

These divisions and practices have been recognized for their ability to provide evidence-based, person-centered care to their patients, and have excelled in access for their patients, team-based care, care coordination, and quality improvement. They have done a great deal of work to prepare for recognition, and we are incredibly proud of what they have accomplished.

"NCQA Patient-Centered Specialty Practice and NYS Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition distinguishes practices that communicate, collaborate, and integrate care in ways that patients want and that improve quality," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "I commend the team at Boston Children's Health Physicians for its achievement and its commitment to continuous improvement."

"We are exceptionally proud to continuously have new divisions achieve PCSP recognition, and new primary care practices receive NYS PCMH recognition" said Gerard Villucci, Chief Executive Officer. "Our providers and staff are dedicated to serving our patients with efficient, comprehensive care. These recognitions are a rewarding acknowledgment of their hard work and commitment. Thank you, and congratulations to all involved in the transformation."

BCHP's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Suzanne Kaseta said "I am extremely proud of our newest NCQA recognized divisions and practices. Achieving NCQA recognition exemplifies BCHP's commitment to continuous improvement and holding to the highest standards of clinical care and patient experience. My sincere thanks and congratulations to the physicians and healthcare teams who have been recognized for their efforts."

About Boston Children's Health Physicians

Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP) is a large multi-specialty group with more than 300 clinicians. BCHP proudly offers a full range of care to families in over 55 practices throughout New York's Metropolitan Area, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut. Working with partners at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at WMCHealth and New York Medical College, BCHP is dedicated to state-of-the-art patient care, excellence in medical education, and cutting-edge scientific research. BCHP is also part of the Boston Children's Hospital network of care, the #1-ranked children's hospital by U.S.News & World Report. For more, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @BCHPhysicians.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

