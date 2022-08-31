Tencent Music Entertainment Group Partners with Billboard to Promote Global Development of High-Quality Chinese Music

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, announces an exciting new partnership with Billboard. The partnership leverages TME's leading technologies and Chinese music industry insights with Billboard's global brand authority, drawing on both domestic and international markets to promote the impact of Chinese music around the world.

The two parties will launch the "Chinese Music Gravity Project," a first-of-its-kind initiative dedicated to championing Chinese music across an international audience. Through a series of engaging content collaborations and features, TME and Billboard will shine a light on the diverse stories of Chinese music artists before an expansive world stage.

Under the partnership, TME and Billboard will combine their expertise to highlight China's music industry and share Billboard's global content to TME's wide-ranging channels. This will include TME's platforms – QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. All will feature Billboard's high-quality content, authoritative charts, global music news coverage, and expert recommendations.

"Our partnership with Billboard is the result of TME's continuous efforts in pursuing high-quality music and content innovation," said TC Pan, group Vice President of TME's content cooperation department. "In combination with Billboard's global authority and content platform, TME will provide high-quality content to music lovers and upgraded professional services to the Chinese music industry. Our jointly initiated project will bring world-class Chinese music to an international fanbase, marking an exciting progression in the global development of Chinese music."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with TME to promote the global development of Chinese music," said Mike Van, President of Billboard. "Billboard is committed to elevating emerging artists around the world, and we could not have asked for a better launch partner than TME, a company who like us, places artists and fans at the center of everything."

Looking ahead, TME will continue collaborations with global industry leaders to bring further resources and international exposure opportunities to China. These collaborations will provide support for local musicians and advance the global value of Chinese music.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. TME's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share, and interact with music. TME's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform, and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

About Billboard

Billboard is a global music media brand, with a renowned authority among artists, fans, and the industry at large. Billboard powers the ultimate global music destination and magazine, featuring unrivaled reporting on music news, issues, trends, and the industry's definitive charts, encompassing the most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres. Billboard also produces elite conferences and events which regularly convene influential industry stakeholders and consumers around important conversations.

