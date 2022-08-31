New number of votes in AB Volvo

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of votes in AB Volvo has changed due to the conversion of a total of 21 Series A shares to a total of 21 Series B shares. The conversions were implemented with the support of the opportunity for Series A shareholders to request conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares which was entered in the Articles of Association at the 2011 Annual General Meeting.

Today, August 31, 2022, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 2,033,452,084 registered shares in AB Volvo. Of these are 444,987,925 Series A shares and 1,588,464,159 Series B shares. The number of votes in the company amounts to 603,834,340.9 based on the number of registered shares.

August 31, 2022

