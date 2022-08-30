Present Creative to Provide New Innovative Content to Michigan Lottery

Present Creative to Provide New Innovative iLottery content to Michigan with partner EQL Games

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran game development studio Present Creative has teamed up with partner EQL Games and entered into an agreement to offer next-generation iLottery content to the Michigan Lottery, the longest running lottery in the U.S. The agreement supports Present Creative's entry into the iLottery market by combining EQL Games' extensive lottery network and RGS technology with Present Creative's years of developing real money gaming and casual gaming experiences. Together the companies can bring a portfolio of high quality creative new content to the innovation hungry US iLottery market.

"This is an exciting time to be in the iLottery market and we appreciate EQL Games and Michigan Lottery's recognition that we can deliver a balanced portfolio of classic game mechanics as well as some truly original ideas," said Present Creative's CEO Ben Sutherland. "iLottery is one of the most exciting sectors in online gaming because of its growth but more importantly because of its appetite for innovation. This opportunity is a perfect storm leveraging our decades of experience in making mobile-first games for various markets and demographics."

Present Creative will work with the Michigan Lottery to help attract and retain customers through offerings of original online Instant Game content. "Working together with EQL Games, we know that we can provide Michigan with new exciting games, helping drive their customer acquisition and revenue growth."

Present Creative is based in San Francisco with offices in Portland, Oregon, and Guadalajara, Mexico. The company has been developing casino and iGaming products for blue chip content distributors such as AGS, IGT, Green Jade Games, and Greentube. Previously, Present Creative built casual gaming products for industry leaders such as BigFish, Disney Interactive, EA, GSN, Jam City, and Zynga. It is this combination of experience in casual gaming and iGaming development that makes Present Creative's games relevant in a constantly evolving gaming market.

SOURCE Present Creative LLC