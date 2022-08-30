Porsche Consulting, Inc. Appoints Gregor Harman as Next Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA and STUTTGART, Germany, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Porsche Consulting, Inc., based in Atlanta, GA, announced the appointment of Gregor Harman as the next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1st, 2022. Gregor has worked for Porsche Consulting in the US for over ten years, bringing his experience to different industries from transportation to industrial goods.

Gregor Harman, President & CEO (PRNewswire)

Given its strong ties to Porsche, Porsche Consulting, Inc. has the unique opportunity to leverage insights from a leading automotive group that provides a competitive advantage to its clients. Since the firm launched in 2011, it has continued to grow its service offerings with clients ranging from medium-sized companies to large corporations in the automotive, aerospace, transportation, and industrial goods industries, as well as financial services, consumer goods, retail, life sciences, and construction. With an emphasis on major strategic transformations, performance improvement, and innovative capacity enhancements, the firm has established itself as a clear leader in helping companies to drive measurable results.

"I'm really pleased that with Gregor we could win a seasoned leader and passionate brand ambassador to head our North American operations," says Eberhard Weiblen, CEO of the German parent company Porsche Consulting GmbH based in Stuttgart. "He is the right person at the right time and his track record of success in North America speaks for itself. He truly embodies the Porsche values and has led engagements with many of our biggest clients striving for impact while always pushing the boundaries. With his expertise leading transformation programs and his ability to empower others, we trust him to take the company to the next level, propelling thought leadership and impact for our clients forward."

When Gregor came to the United States 12 years ago, he immediately connected to the American culture. Native of France and having sharpened his skills in the competitive German automotive industry, he embraced the positive, can-do spirit of the country. This spirit fueled Gregor's passion for creating value for clients and inspired him to put down roots in America. "When I made the decision to transfer to the US – It was out of Passion and Ambition - the Passion for starting something new with a small group of colleagues and the Ambition to leave my mark by carrying our brand to new horizons and crafting a diverse team that shares the Porsche values," says Harman, who during his tenure worked with iconic companies like Royal Caribbean Group, BRP, Bombardier, Airbus, and Turner Construction.

"I feel very much at home in the US. This is where my wife is from and where our kids were born," says Harman. With the support of his family, he is forging a strong future while embracing the growth and successes thus far.

In Gregor's projects, Change Management and Transformation usually play a big role: "Challenging client stakeholders with new perspectives and insights creates a robust vision while putting people at the center of the implementation. This is the key to rapid, impactful, and sustainable success," he says. And it helps to come from a company like Porsche where attributes such as entrepreneurial spirit, passion and enthusiasm, competitive mindset, and teamwork characterized by openness and diversity are cherished. "Porsche is the brand for those who follow their dreams. I'm excited to now work with our talented team to achieve ours!"

About Porsche Consulting, Inc.

Porsche Consulting, Inc. operates on the principle of "Strategic Vision, Smart Implementation," with a mission to drive measurable results that deliver a competitive advantage to its clients. Leveraging its insight and unique position with a leading automotive group, its management consulting experts support companies worldwide, primarily with major strategic transformations, performance improvement, and innovative capacity enhancements. Clients range from medium-sized companies to large corporations in the automotive, aerospace, transportation, and industrial goods industries, as well as financial services, consumer goods, retail, life sciences, and construction. Porsche Consulting, Inc. is a subsidiary of Porsche Consulting GmbH and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with an additional office in Palo Alto, CA.

