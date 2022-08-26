Is IMAGE Studios Salon Suites leading the surge in the beauty industry?

IMAGE Studios® Ranks No. 238 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List, Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that IMAGE Studios® is No. 238 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment— independent businesses.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"IMAGE has experienced transformative growth and brand evolution in the last few years. The Inc. 5000 list is just the tip of the iceberg, as we close in on our 200th location mark, we are poised to continue the surge we've been creating industry wide. We are a unique real estate investment opportunity, taking salon suites to a whole new level as we expand our footprint nationwide," says Jason Olsen, Founder and CEO of IMAGE Studios®.

Taylor Lamont, COO of IMAGE Studios® stated, "I love seeing our team's accomplishments recognized and celebrated - ranking 238 out of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in America is an incredible honor. The exponential growth we've achieved is a testament to the infrastructure, support, and experience we offer. Over the last decade, thousands of small business owners have started their journey with us and IMAGE Studios® continues to be a leader in salon suites."

There are currently 190 IMAGE Studios® Salon Suites in development throughout the US and this number increases month over month. IMAGE Studios® is an exclusive salon suite that creates modern, high-end salon suites at affordable rates for salon professionals – this makes it possible for salon professionals to easily launch their new business and become successful entrepreneurs. IMAGE Studios® provides this unique opportunity by bringing together like-minded professionals under one roof, along with the guidance of mentors who are invested in the success of their business owners.

