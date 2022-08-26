Chrysler Brand Charges Up Electrify Expo New York

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Chrysler brand is putting a charge into Electrify Expo New York, bringing a fleet of Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid vehicles as well as a large brand display to the expo, scheduled to take place August 27-28, 2022, at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York. (PRNewswire)

Chrysler brand is putting a charge into Electrify Expo New York, bringing a fleet of Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid vehicles, as well as a large brand display, to the expo, scheduled to take place August 27-28, 2022, at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

Electrify Expo is North America's largest e-mobility festival filled with more than 70 electric vehicles. The expo includes more than 1 million square feet of display area featuring the world's top electric mobility brands.

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, the first and still the only plug-in hybrid in the segment, offers an all-electric range of more than 30 miles, more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Pacifica Hybrid also qualifies for an eligible $7,500 federal tax credit, as well as any available state and local tax credits.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid can help charge the battery when braking or stopping using the built-in regenerative braking feature. A Max Regeneration cluster messaging icon is standard for the Pacifica Hybrid to keep drivers aware of the increased system regeneration.

Electrify Expo attendees can hop behind the wheel and experience a Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid first-hand at the event ride-and-drive area, taking the Pacifica Hybrid for a spin. Showgoers can also learn about key features of the Pacifica Hybrid from Chrysler product specialists.

The Chrysler exhibit area at Electrify Expo features additional Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid vehicles, as well as a video display with information on the Chrysler Airflow battery-electric vehicle concept. The Airflow concept, revealed earlier this year, represents the electrified future of the Chrysler brand, highlighting the dynamic design, advanced technologies and seamless connectivity that will characterize the brand's all-electric transformation.

Chrysler Pacifica offers the most standard safety features in the industry, and more than 115 standard and available safety and security features, including Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking and more.

Chrysler Pacifica is also the most awarded minivan over the last six years with more than 170 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan. The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica has also earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for 2022.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling and the most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Voyager offers fleet owners a budget-friendly minivan that also provides a well-equipped, exceptional driving experience. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

