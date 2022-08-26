Big Eyes Coin Raises Over $1 Million Within Its First Week Of Presale As The Project Eyes $50 Million

Presale Success

Launching just last week, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has already raised over $1 million in its presale and looks set to be one of the top-performing presales across 2022. The project has been garnering attention across the ecosystem and is quickly establishing a community that sees the protocol as being the next top-performing meme coin.

With success being found so quickly, the founders are eyeing a $50 million presale, with those that get in early benefitting from a low, fixed token price.

But what is Big Eyes Coin and why has it been so successful already?

What Is Big Eyes Coin?

Big Eyes Coin looks to combat the trend of dog-based meme coins by becoming the world's leading cat community-led meme coin. The cat behind the currency has a unique story behind the journey to becoming 'The Cat Of The World' and will use 'Cuteness' as the protagonist behind the project.

The protocol looks to redistribute wealth throughout the community and provide the opportunity for financial freedom for all BIG holders.

Moreover, Big Eyes Coin is not merely a coin for the people, it is also a coin for the planet. The platform will set aside an allocation of tokens which will be donated to help restore the oceans and combat the manmade pollution we dump every day. The philanthropic nature behind Big Eyes Coin will only further the community from which the token will be governed.

NFTs

The protocol will also incorporate NFTs into the Big Eyes ecosystem and will release a select number of unique NFTs to the community and token holders during their first NFT live event. Later down the roadmap, Big Eyes will enable minting features and the community to drive the NFT market.

How To Purchase Big Eyes Coin?

Big Eyes Coin can be purchased exclusively on the Big Eyes website or via the button below. To purchase, users need to link their MetaMask wallet or Trust Wallet, where purchases through swapping ETH or USDT are available. Alternatively, upon connecting your wallet buying directly with your debit or credit card is available via Moonpay.

Tokenomics

Big Eyes Coin's Tokenomics or Cuteomics as they call it have solid fundamentals and are distributed meritocratically. There is a total of 200,000,000,000 tokens available with 70% available to the public during its presale. 20% will be allocated to exchanges upon completion of the presale, 5% for marketing efforts, and 5% will be held for charity.

With the success thus far, getting into Big Eyes Coin before public listing on exchanges is likely crucial to ensure the highest ROI can be achieved.

https://bigeyes.space/

