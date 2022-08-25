TheWrap Collaborates with Award-Winning Writer, Director, Producer and Actress, Nell Teare, for Premiere of her New Film, "Bolivar"

The premiere will be held at the legendary Hollywood Legion Theater on Wednesday, August 31st.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment outlet TheWrap is collaborating with award-winning writer, director, producer, and actress Nell Teare for the premiere of her directorial film debut, Bolivar . Nell also stars in the film alongside veteran actor (and father of Chris Pine) Robert Pine, and FOX's 9-1-1 star, Tracie Thoms.

The premiere will be held at the Hollywood Legion Theater at 2035 North Highland Avenue on Wednesday, August 31st. Red carpet begins at 6:15pm, with the screening at 7:15pm, followed by a Q&A at 9:30pm.

A breathtaking accomplishment, Bolivar is an emotional drama that follows a woman named Maggie, as she deals with the devastating blow caused by the death of her mother. When Maggie's addict brother shows up to wreak havoc on her life, she is forced to make sense of a new reality that may not be what it seems.

The new film keeps with a consistent thread in Nell's past work - the exploration of the human condition. Stunning cinematography blends with the depth that Nell brings to her character, the result being a truly achingly beautiful examination of grief.

Hoping to inspire change through her films, Nell says, "Stories create the space for action. Behavior is influenced by understanding. Understanding the culture (collected stories) of a group of people using a focused curiosity is how I imagine a shift can be made. If we understand the 'why' we can set a new course for the 'how'. I believe that telling new stories is the only way to ensure that life and evolution can continue."

As a quadruple threat, Nell has worked in a diverse variety of creative mediums ranging from short films, book trailers, music videos, web series, and theatre productions. Her résumé boasts over 120 projects, including more than one dozen foreign language debuts for Netflix.

A native Texan, Nell graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. While there, she was cast in the original Broadway production of Memphis, which won the Tony Award for Best Musical. Now based in Los Angeles, Nell also directs book trailers for Film 14.

View the trailer for Bolivar.

To interview Nell Teare and cover the premiere of Bolivar, contact Eileen Koch of EKC PR at eileen@ekcpr.com or 310-441-1000.

