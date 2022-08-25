TENNECO INTRODUCES NEW RANGE OF CHAMPION® INDUSTRIAL IGNITION SPARK PLUGS

Advanced high-performance spark plug design, with new ceramic formula, enables long life and increases service intervals for stationary and heavy-duty on- and off-road applications

SKOKIE, Ill., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc.´s (NYSE: TEN) Powertrain business group is launching a range of new Champion® industrial spark plugs, known for their reliable, strong performance and robust durability in industrial applications. The newly designed ignition offerings represent an economical double Iridium solution which rounds out Tenneco's Champion aftermarket value plug portfolio.

Tenneco´s Powertrain business group is launching a range of new Champion industrial spark plugs for the aftermarket which enable long life and increase service intervals for stationary and heavy-duty on- and off-road applications. The newly designed double Iridium M14 J-Gap high performance spark plugs with HEX16mm feature an advanced ceramic formula for improved electrical and mechanical strength. They are offered with two different nominal electrode gaps: 0.25mm for stationary usage with biogas and 0.40mm for natural gas commercial truck, bus, and construction machinery applications. Copyright 2022 Tenneco Inc. (PRNewswire)

"Our two latest Champion industrial spark plugs, in a M14 range with HEX16mm and a new stronger ceramic, yield additional electrical and mechanical strength. The new designs, designated C-4001, are intended for use in stationary biogas and natural-gas commercial truck, bus, and construction machinery applications," said Volker Scherer, Director Industrial Ignition, Sales & Engineering, Tenneco.

These double Iridium M14 J-Gap high performance spark plugs, offered with nominal electrode gaps of 0.25mm for stationary usage and 0.40mm for on- and off-road applications, feature a series of design advances. A new ceramic formula for improved electrical and mechanical strength enables greater resistance against high-voltage failures. A unique Ni-plated shell hot-locking assembly increases mechanical robustness against dynamic combustion pressure. Further, the combination of laser-welded iridium pads and a tailored mass of precious metals provides lifetime improvements over similar spark plug technologies on the market.

"Our advanced ceramic formula enables higher voltage resistance, which in turn increases the lifetime of the spark plug. In addition, the double Iridium alloy ensures adequate lifetime and service intervals for our heavy-duty and stationary industrial customers," stated Scherer.

Tenneco industrial ignition products are sold under the GOETZE®, Auburn® and Champion® brands globally; they are industry-leading technologies servicing all heavy-duty and industrial engine segments, including on- and off-highway, marine, power generation, compression/pumping, and heating. Champion was the first to pioneer ignition products for heavy-duty and industrial applications and, for over 100 years, is still driving the market in product excellence.

Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Lorrie Kinney Stefan Zech Director, Sr. Manager, Public Relations & Communications External Communications, EMEA Tenneco Inc. Tenneco Inc. +1 248-229-8256 +49 172 697 3473 Lorrie.Kinney@tenneco.com Stefan.Zech@tenneco.com

