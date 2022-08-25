Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool Launches LuvNotes® - A New Parent Communication Mobile App

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool, a Springfield-based, national early education provider, announced they've launched LuvNotes®, a new parent communication mobile app available in both the App Store and Google Play.

The new app is available to parents who have children enrolled at Little Sunshine's Playhouse. It offers a convenient way for parents to stay in touch with their child's teacher throughout the day. LuvNotes is now the parents' daily source of all things Little Sunshine's Playhouse, allowing them to view personalized daily communication, lesson plans, menus, and photos from throughout the day.

"We are excited to offer the new mobile LuvNotes® app to our incredible Little Sunshine's community," said, Brett Roubal, CEO of Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool "Over the past year and a half, we have been working on providing a top tier, all-in-one, innovative platform for our teachers, students, and families. The app allows us to bridge school and parent communication and creates a one-stop shop for menus, lesson plans, daily activities, and payment. I am pleased with all its capabilities and ease of use and could not be more thrilled with the positive feedback we are receiving from our families."

The app also features:

Two-way communication between parents and their child's teacher

Advance check-in feature for better drop-off and pick-up experience

Push notifications and alerts from school leadership

Parent management of payment type and ability to obtain tuition statements

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool operates 30 early learning centers located throughout the U.S. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure & nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively ShineTM. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

