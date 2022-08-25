Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2022

Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2022

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy").

On August 24, 2022, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Dori Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2022 - approximately NIS 465.5 million .

Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended June 30, 2022 - approximately NIS 24.8 million .

Dorad's financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 note that following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in China in December 2019, and the spreading of the coronavirus to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world, as well as in Israel. The spreading of the coronavirus caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply chain, a decrease in global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world, as well as declines in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world. Dorad notes that it is operating in accordance with the guidelines of the Israeli Ministries of Energy and Health on dealing with the coronavirus crisis, including preparations of the operation and maintenance employees of the power plant and shift work as required. Dorad's financial statements further note it monitors the re-spreading of the virus and continuously examines the options for action in the event of a material decline in its income as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

Dorad's financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 further note that on July 28, 2022, the Israeli Electricity Authority published a decision titled "Annual Electricity Rate Update 2022," which, among other things, provided for an increase in the average production component of approximately 24.3% compared to 2021, applicable from August 1, 2022, that will remain in effect through the end of 2022.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which include the intermediate months of April – June, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the spread of COVID-19 and the economic impact of such spread and of actions taken by governments and authorities, the results included herein may not be indicative of second quarter results in the future.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021 and as of and for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd., Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively; and

83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel .

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Dorad's operations and projects, including in connection with reductions in the consumption of electricity by Dorad's customers and the Israeli Electricity Company, delays in supply of gas, steps taken by Israeli authorities, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities (and in the price of oil and electricity, and technical and other disruptions in the operation of Dorad), in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: HilaI@ellomay.com

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position

















June 30

June 30

December 31



2022

2021

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

62,558

140,074

201,860 Trade receivables and accrued income

191,756

207,036

248,844 Other receivables

23,932

17,251

40,289 Financial derivatives

8,023

1,869

- Total current assets

286,269

366,230

490,993













Non-current assets











Restricted deposit

507,799

473,726

480,476 Prepaid expenses

32,237

34,233

33,235 Fixed assets

3,326,489

3,449,031

3,378,466 Intangible assets

5,960

5,734

6,038 Right of use assets

58,198

58,892

57,530 Total non-current assets

3,930,683

4,021,616

3,955,745













Total assets

4,216,952

4,387,846

4,446,738













Current liabilities











Current maturities of loans from banks

266,896

278,223

280,753 Current maturities of lease liabilities

4,558

4,583

4,622 Trade payables

195,602

268,702

324,532 Current tax liabilities

-

-

21,795 Other payables

9,792

2,779

7,100 Financial derivatives

-

-

268 Total current liabilities

476,848

554,287

639,070













Non-current liabilities











Loans from banks

2,293,137

2,443,652

2,356,785 Other Long-term liabilities

19,425

-

15,834 Long-term lease liabilities

51,924

51,921

48,871 Provision for dismantling and restoration

50,000

50,000

50,000 Deferred tax liabilities

190,336

197,075

192,676 Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160

160

160 Total non-current liabilities

2,604,982

2,742,808

2,664,326













Equity











Share capital

11

11

11 Share premium

642,199

642,199

642,199 Capital reserve from activities with shareholders

3,748

3,748

3,748 Retained earnings

489,164

444,793

497,384 Total equity

1,135,122

1,090,751

1,143,342













Total liabilities and equity

4,216,952

4,387,846

4,446,738

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Income





For the six months ended

For the three months ended

Year ended



June 30

June 30

December 31



2022

2021

2022

2021

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands





















Revenues

1,020,929

963,101

465,505

449,346

2,103,911





















Operating costs of the



















Power Plant











































Energy costs

194,413

179,222

104,796

102,655

428,051 Electricity purchase and



















infrastructure services

522,449

511,118

242,423

228,130

1,053,997 Depreciation and



















amortization

123,627

112,715

55,504

61,782

225,715 Other operating costs

75,617

67,417

37,943

37,101

114,360





















Total operating costs



















of Power Plant

916,106

870,472

440,666

429,668

1,822,123





















Profit from operating



















the Power Plant

104,823

92,629

24,839

19,678

281,788





















General and



















administrative expenses

10,893

12,355

5,171

6,121

24,502 Other incomes

-

5,932

-

2,910

11,603





















Operating profit

93,930

86,206

19,668

16,467

268,889





















Financing income

45,902

815

34,373

419

4,694 Financing expenses

150,392

101,109

85,151

81,215

219,013





















Financing expenses, net

104,490

100,294

50,778

80,796

214,319





















Profit (loss) before



















taxes on income

(10,560)

(14,088)

(31,110)

(64,329)

54,570





















taxes on



















income

2,340

3,223

7,148

14,805

12,844





















Profit (loss) for the

period

(8,220)

(10,865)

(23,962)

(49,524)

41,726

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity











Capital reserve



















for activities











Share

Share

with

Retained







capital

premium

shareholders

earnings

Total Equity



NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands For the six months



















ended June 30, 2022



















(Unaudited)









































Balance as at



















January 1, 2022 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

497,384

1,143,342 Dividend to the Company's



















shareholders



















Loss for the period

-

-

-

(8,220)

(8,220)





















Balance as at



















June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

489,164

1,135,122





















For the six months



















ended June 30, 2021



















(Unaudited)









































Balance as at



















January 1, 2021 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

555,658

1,201,616 Dividend to the Company's



















shareholders

-

-

-

(100,00)

(100,000) Loss for the period

-

-

-

(10,865)

(10,865)





















Balance as at



















June 30, 2021 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

444,793

1,090,751





















For the three months



















ended June 30, 2021



















(Unaudited)









































Balance as at



















April 1, 2021 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

513,126

1,159,084





















Loss for the period

-

-

-

(23,962)

(23,962)





















Balance as at



















June 30, 2021 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

489,164

1,135,122





















For the three months



















ended June 30, 2021



















(Unaudited)









































Balance as at



















April 1, 2021 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

594,317

1,240,275 Dividend to the Company's



















shareholders

-

-

-

(100,000)

(100,000) Loss for the period

-

-

-

(49,524)

(49,524)





















Balance as at



















June 30, 2021 (Unaudited)

11

642,199

3,748

444,793

1,090,751

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (cont'd)

































Capital reserve



















for activities











Share

Share

with

Retained







capital

premium

shareholders

earnings

Total Equity



NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands





















For the year ended



















December 31, 2021 (Audited)









































Balance as at





















January 1, 2021 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

555,658

1,201,616 Dividend to the Company's

shareholders

- -

- (100,000) (100,000) Profit for the year

-

-

-

41,726

41,726





















Balance as at



















December 31, 2021 (Audited)

11

642,199

3,748

497,384

1,143,342

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Cash Flows





For the six months ended

For the three months ended

Year ended



June 30

June 30

December 31



2022

2021

2022

2021

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)



NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands

NIS thousands





















Cash flows from



















operating activities:



















Profit (loss) for the period

(8,220)

(10,865)

(23,962)

(49,524)

41,726 Adjustments:



















Depreciation and amortization



















and fuel consumption

124,701

114,448

55,915

63,143

228,099 Taxes on income (tax benefit)

(2,340)

(3,223)

(7,148)

(14,805)

12,844 Financing expenses, net

104,490

100,294

50,778

80,796

214,319



226,851

211,519

99,545

129,134

455,262





















Change in trade receivables

56,816

90,683

(13,570)

21,311

48,875 Change in other receivables

16,358

4,150

4,810

517

(18,888) Change in trade payables

(156,766)

(43,123)

(59,935)

(50,133)

22,926 Change in other payables

2,692

(1,029)

(7,207)

(12,444)

3,292 Change in other long-term liabilities

3,591

-

(1,813)

-

15,834



(77,309)

50,681

(77,715)

(40,749)

72,039





















Taxes on income paid

(21,795)

-

-

-

-





















Net cash flows provided



















by operating activities

119,527

251,335

(2,132)

38,861

569,027





















Cash flows used in



















investing activities



















Proceeds (payment) for settlement of



















financial derivatives

5,747

1,464

5,325

715

392 Investment in long-term



















restricted deposit

-

(37,000)

-

(37,000)

(53,175) Investment in fixed assets

(69,165)

(33,052)

(41,652)

(29,580)

(72,530) Investment in intangible assets

(642)

(1,030)

(385)

(569)

(2,020) Interest received

917

825

545

430

1,584 Net cash flows used in



















investing activities

(63,143)

(68,793)

(36,167)

(66,004)

(125,749)





















Cash flows from



















financing activities:



















Repayment of lease liability principal

(241)

(296)

(91)

(149)

(4,624) Repayment of loans from banks

(144,775)

(109,156)

(144,775)

(109,156)

(210,449) Dividends and exchange rate



















paid

-

(100,000)

-

(100,000)

(100,000) Interest paid

(82,129)

(81,899)

(81,961)

(81,752)

(162,781) Net cash flows used in



















financing activities

(227,145)

(291,351)

(226,827)

(291,057)

(477,854)





















Net decrease in cash



















and cash equivalents for



















the period

(170,761)

(108,809)

(265,126)

(318,200)

(34,576)





















Effect of exchange rate fluctuations



















on cash and cash equivalents

31,459

1,804

25,715

61

(10,643) Cash and cash equivalents at



















beginning of period

201,860

247,079

301,969

458,213

247,079 Cash and cash equivalents at end



















of period

62,558

140,074

62,558

140,074

201,860

View original content:

SOURCE Ellomay Capital Ltd.