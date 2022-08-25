ADCOLOR Announces 2022 Class of ADCOLOR FUTURES and Inaugural Class of ADCOLOR LEADERS

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today announced its 2022 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES and the inaugural class of ADCOLOR LEADERS. The two talent programs build upon ADCOLOR's "Rise Up, Reach Back" motto, encompassing those just beginning their career and those well-established in their respective industry.

ADCOLOR 2022 (PRNewswire)

Launched in 2012, the ADCOLOR FUTURES program identifies and nurtures the next generation of leaders who have one to three years of experience in their industry. Now in its 11th year, the program provides training, mentorship and empowerment to selected young professionals with the goal of supporting the talent of tomorrow, today.

After an extensive application and interview process, 30 young professionals were chosen as the 2022 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES. These individuals showcase strong leadership potential, sustained involvement in reaching back, interest in partnering with leadership to drive change through DE&I initiatives and innovative thinking to solve today's problems. As part of the program, the 30 FUTURES will be immersed in ADCOLOR University, an intensive training facilitated by top-ranked leadership and talent consulting firms. They will also partake in the annual FUTURES Hackathon, presented by Apple.

To add upon this prestigious FUTURES program, ADCOLOR, together with Google, launched the ADCOLOR LEADERS program earlier this year. This program aims to support historically excluded professionals with 15+ years of experience in creative industries as they rise to executive roles.

From the many applications received, 30 emerging leaders were selected as the inaugural class of LEADERS. Those chosen as LEADERS are in a position to institute change in their field, believe in the power of diversity and display a passion to champion DE&I for the long term. The inaugural program will feature cutting-edge workshops, discussions with thought leaders and curated exercises encouraging self-exploration. The aim is for participants to walk away from the program with a renewed sense of purpose, a reinvigorated approach to their work, and meaningful relationships to propel them to the next level.

The 2022 classes of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS can be found below.

"This is an exciting year for ADCOLOR as we see our talent program expanding beyond young professionals and encompassing seasoned professionals as well – two groups I believe can inspire and learn from one another," said Criseli Saenz, Director of ADCOLOR Programs. "This year's classes of FUTURES and LEADERS embody the fortitude and determination of our #StillRising theme. As current and future leaders, they are bound to make a lasting impact on their respective industries, not only as promising professionals, but as true advocates of diversity, equity and inclusion."

Both programs offer sponsorship to attend ADCOLOR 2022, taking place November 17-20 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles, CA. ADCOLOR 2022 – which encompasses the 16th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, the ADCOLOR Conference and the FUTURES and LEADERS programs – marks the highly anticipated return to a fully in-person gathering following a virtual-only event in 2020 and a smaller, hybrid event in 2021.

To learn more about the FUTURES and LEADERS programs, please visit https://adcolor.org/futures and https://adcolor.org/leaders . For additional updates and information on ADCOLOR 2022, please follow ADCOLOR on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org .

ADCOLOR FUTURES & LEADERS Partners

Spotify, Google | YouTube, Apple, Deutsch LA, Adobe, Delta Air Lines, Disney Yellow Shoes, Microsoft

ADCOLOR 2022 PARTNERS

Amazon, Disney, Google | YouTube, Meta, Microsoft, Diageo, Sony Music Group, Droga5, LinkedIn, Yahoo, MSL, PublicisGroupe, TikTok, Hearst Magazines, IPG, Tripadvisor, GroupM/WPP, Block, Inc., Edelman, 72andSunny, Adobe, Condé Nast, Dentsu, Dentsu Creative, Disney Yellow Shoes, Integral Ad Science, Lionsgate | Starz, MAS, Mediahub Worldwide, MullenLowe, TBWA, Twitter, VaynerX

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

The Advertising Club of New York, American Advertising Federation, Ampersand, Deutsch LA, Droga5, Energy BBDO, Google | YouTube, Instacart, JKR Global, Marc Strachan, Mark D'Arcy, McCann Worldgroup, Meta, Michele Thornton-Ghee, Microsoft, MSL, The One Club for Creativity, Richemont, Sony Music Group, Stephen Kim

ADCOLOR Vendor Partners

5WPR, Adewole Photography, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Akande Music, Bravely, Chauncie Burton, Cevallos Brothers Productions, Chispa Hospitality, Crown + Conquer, Epidemic Sound, Isa Beltré/Plush Merchandising Consultants, Mark Clennon Photography, Progressive Wine Co., Sound Investment, Squeaky, STAMP Event Co., the STUDIO, Tabernacle, The Urban Grape, Virtual Event Site, Wendy Shanker

2022 ADCOLOR FUTURES

Alexa Padron : Copywriter, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York

Alyssia Jackson : Resume Coach, ProjectBasta

Anne Julliene (Joan) Barcelona : Product Manager, Box

Brody Cook : Coordinator, Player Marketing, Major League Baseball

Brooke Edwards : Executive Assistant, Chief Content & Studios Officer, Headspace Health

Caleb Dawkins : Art Director, FleishmanHillard Chicago

Camaryn McKenzie: Associate Brand Marketing Manager, Google

Christyna Conway : Account Manager Associate, Google

Elyse Nganwuchu: Producer, R/GA

Gabrielle Benson : Inclusion and Engagement Specialist, Integral Ad Science

Illen Asmerom : Creative Strategist, Meta

Imani Yorker : Digital Strategist, Edelman

Isabeth Mendoza : U.S./Canada Editor, Apple Podcasts

Kamillah Collins : Strategic Planner, BBDO New York

Kayla Griffis : Senior Strategist, Saatchi & Saatchi

Kevin Kim : Senior Analyst, Product Development, Mastercard

Loryn Hairston : Associate Product Marketing Manager, Google

Makia Jones : Digital Engagement Manager, Progressive Promotions

Makisha Noel : Social Media Strategist, Ogilvy

Mario Williams : Account Supervisor, Wieden+Kennedy

Omar Murphy : Partner Manager, Westbrook Media

Patricio Ramos : AMP Marketing Associate, Spotify

Riane Capalad : Editorial Intern, Oprah Daily

Sequaña Williams-Hechavarria: Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion Program Manager, 72andSunny

T'Essence Minnitee: Development & Current Programming Coordinator, OWN Network

Tiffany Leung : DEI Program Manager, Amazon

Tosha Studmire : Web Marketing Manager, 23andMe

Walter Little : Account Manager, Meta

Yohanny Capellan : Project Manager & Creative Strategist

Zach Wright : Strategist, 72andSunny

2022 ADCOLOR LEADERS

A Hunter Sunrise: SVP/Head of Marketing, Postclick and Instapage

Adwoa Frimpong : Former Global Marketing Program Director, IBM

Alex Parraga : Chief Digital Officer, UC Santa Barbara

Amber Laws : Sr. Solutions Manager, Amazon

Andrea Harry Bibbs : Former Vice President, Ad Sales Marketing and Studio Operations, Warner Bros. Discovery

Anita Schillhorn : Director of Strategy, Mckinney

Archana Mahadevan : VP, Strategy Director, DDB

Bart Van de Vel : Global Program Manager, Meta

Chris Lin : Head of Marketing, Google Fi at Google

Courtney Richardson : Creative Director, Droga5

Danielle Bias : Director of Partner Relations, Global Corporate Communications, Audible (an Amazon company)

Elaine Bragg : VP, Creative Director, TPN (an Omnicom company)

Jacqueline Jones LaMon : Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Adelphi University

Jessalin Lam : VP Member Development & Diversity, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

Karla Cobreiro : Vice President, Quinn PR

Kristen Marston : Chief Impact Officer, The League

Lily Ng: Head of Data Strategy, Droga5

Lois Castillo : Head of DEI, Basis Technologies

Marques Zak : Director, Cultural Platforms, American Express

Megan Hall : EVP, Executive Creative Director, Entrée Health

Melissa Bonnick : Executive Director, Head of Programmatic & Ad Operations, JP Morgan Chase & Company

Neisha Tweed Bell : Global Head of Inclusive Content & Experiences, Meta

Oyinda Elias : Group Account Director, Droga5

Raphaella Martins Antonio : Program Manager, Creative X, Meta

Sarab Al-Jijakli : VP of Brand and Content Marketing, Gannett | USA TODAY Network

Shannon Womack : Director, Brand Marketing, Delta Air Lines

Simeon Coker : Creative Development Manager, Twitter

Syma Mian : US Agency Lead, TikTok

Valerie L. Williams-Sanchez , PhD: Vice President, Cultural Intelligence & Relevance, Blue Chip Marketing WorldWide

Vivian Odior: Global Head of Brand, WhatsApp

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ADCOLOR