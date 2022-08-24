Over $45 Million Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week, with Antique Furniture, Motorcycles, and More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com hosted the sale of more than $45.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week. From August 15th through the 21st, HiBid.com averaged 1.65 million bids on the site per day, with nearly 600,000 lots sold in a combined total of 1,479 online-only and webcast auctions.

Among the hundreds of auctions on the site, there are currently numerous estate sales featuring antique toys and gadgets, lamps, motorcycles, pickup trucks, power tools, and a broad assortment of like-new, antique, and vintage home furnishings.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

HiBid Weekly Stats, August 15th-21st, 2022

GAP: $45,607,840

Lots Sold: 594,525

Online-Only Auctions: 1,381

Webcast Auctions: 98

Average Bidders Per Day: 1.01 Million

Average Bids Per Day: 1.65 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

September G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Treasures) Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: June 7th-September 9th, 2022

Seller: Barber Auctions

Mike Olson Estate Sale

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: August 18th-25th, 2022

Seller: McMullen Auctioneers

Phillip Thiessen Estate Sale

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: August 9th-25th, 2022

Seller: Mike Crabtree Auctions

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex