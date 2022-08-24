Inspire Launches New Multi-Factor Biblical ETF

Inspire Investing, the world's largest provider of biblically responsible ETFs, has just launched the Inspire Fidelis Multi-Factor ETF trading under the ticker FDLS.

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Investing, a leading biblically responsible investing firm, has just launched the Inspire Fidelis Multi-Factor ETF, trading under the ticker FDLS. This is Inspire's 9th fund launch, building on the success of their previous biblical ETFs and continuing their aggressive effort to advance the biblically responsible investing (BRI) movement.

Inspire Investing (PRNewswire)

With an expense ratio of 0.85%, FDLS is a faith-based ETF comprised of 100 high-quality, biblically aligned companies seeking growth and momentum purchased at a reasonable price. FDLS utilizes the Inspire Impact Score methodology to seek out some of the most inspiring, biblically aligned companies in the world, applying a faith-based perspective in seeking out businesses that are a blessing to their customers, communities, workforce, and the world.

FDLS seeks to replicate investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Fidelis Multi-Cap Multi-Factor Index. For more information on the Inspire Fidelis Multi-Factor ETF, visit https://www.inspireetf.com/fdls.

Here is what Inspire CEO, Robert Netzly, had to say about the launch, "By the grace of God, even in this tumultuous market, we have continued to see an increase in demand for faith-based investments. Today, we are excited to expand our product menu again and bring the Fidelis strategy from Wallick Investments to the masses through an ETF. This launch provides a new option for investors and advisors looking to incorporate factor investing into their biblically aligned portfolios."

About The Index

The Fidelis Multi-Cap Multi-Factor Index methodology utilizes a factor-based scoring methodology that ranks companies based on quality, value, and momentum characteristics. The securities in the index range from large (minimum 40% allocation) to small-or mid-cap companies with at least $250 million market cap (maximum 60% allocation). Sector and industry rules are in place to ensure continued diversification.

The index scoring methodology includes 16 criteria for Quality (including biblical values, profitability, financial health, and growth), 7 criteria for Momentum (including relative price strength and EPS revisions), and 8 criteria for Value (including price-to-value ratios, dividends, and volatility). The total criterion for Quality, Value, and Momentum factors are essentially evenly weighted (34%, 33%, and 33%, respectively).

The index is managed by Wallick Investments, LLC, a firm founded in 2005 that focuses on strategic moral investing. Wallick Investments is a nationally ranked registered investment advisory firm specializing in separately managed accounts (SMA's). Wallick designs and manages separate account portfolios using thoroughly researched proprietary processes that are repeatable, systematic, unemotional, and have stood the test of time.

‍About Inspire Investing

Inspire is a leading provider of biblically responsible investments managing over $2 billion in assets under management (as of 8/16/2022), and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™ which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire ranked in the "Top 50 fastest growing RIA firms" by FA Magazine for the past three years in a row and was recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" 2021 and 2022 report, as well as the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America three years running. Inspire also donates 50% or more of its net corporate profits to support impactful ministry projects around the globe through its Give50 Program. To learn more, visit www.inspireinvesting.com.

Important Risk Information:

‍There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their objective, generate positive returns, or avoid losses. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully.

The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC., Member FINRA. Inspire and Foreside Financial Services LLC are not affiliated. Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

The Fund is not actively managed and the Adviser will not sell shares of an equity security due to current or projected underperformance of a security, industry or sector, unless that security is removed from the Index or the selling of shares of that security is otherwise required upon a rebalancing of the Index as addressed in the Index methodology.

The Fund invests its assets in securities with an Inspire Impact Score® of zero or higher which are screened for security's alignment with biblical values and the positive impact the issuing company has on its customers, communities, workforce and the world. As a result of its strategy, the Fund's exclusion of securities of certain issuers for nonfinancial reasons may cause the Fund to forgo some market opportunities available to funds that do not use these criteria. The value of investments in larger companies may not rise as much as smaller companies, or larger companies may be unable to respond quickly to competitive challenges, such as changes in technology and consumer tastes.

The value of investments in larger companies may not rise as much as smaller companies, or larger companies may be unable to respond quickly to competitive challenges, such as changes in technology and consumer tastes. The Fund is a new ETF with a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate.

Inspire Investing, LLC and Wallick Investments, LLC are not affiliated.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inspire Investing