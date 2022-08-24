HUB LAUNCHES HUB FINPATH

New Online Service Offering Helps Employers Strengthen the Financial Health of Their Workforce

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB Retirement and Private Wealth (HUB RPW), a division of Hub International Limited (HUB), announced today the launch of HUB FinPath, a financial wellness service that works with employers of all sizes to provide employees access to trusted financial coaches, unbiased guidance, and a comprehensive suite of interactive learning and planning tools to help them better manage their financial lives.

80% of employers report that financial stress is lowering their employees' performance level and costing them nearly half a trillion dollars annually.

"Employers are increasingly focused on the financial wellness of their employees and are looking to invest in the financial health and resilience of their people," said Joe DeNoyior, President of HUB RPW. "With HUB FinPath, we are helping employers round out their benefits that they can leverage to attract, retain and engage their best workers, as well as boost their employee's overall wellness."

HUB FinPath is an interactive online learning center with Certified Personal Financial Counselors that empowers plan advisors and HR to work together and provide resources to help employees address key needs such as emergency savings, budgeting & spending, security & protection, credit score improvement, retirement planning and debt management.

How HUB FinPath works:

Access to one-on-one confidential meetings with a certified HUB FinPath Financial Coach who can explain things in a way that a video or learning module cannot. Coaches do not work on commission and are completely unbiased – they are simply there to help. Coaches are available in person or via phone, email, video chat or employee preference.

Live and on-demand interactive courses on topics that matter to employees the most such as using credit as a financial tool or tips for maximizing paychecks. The courses are designed by HUB FinPath Financial Coaches.

More than two dozen financial health online tools to help employees achieve their goals, manage and reduce debt, get control of spending, plan for emergencies – and more!

HUB RPW continues to strengthen its services with the addition of talent and resources to develop more comprehensive strategies for clients. Hub RPW works to help plan sponsors create an offering that aligns with their business strategy, navigates fiduciary risk and helps employees pursue their financial goals. The several registered investment advisory affiliates in Hub RPW provide investment advisory services to clients whose total assets are approximately $142 billion.

