CrossCountry Mortgage Innovates to Support Borrowers in Fluid Market

New Financing Solutions Ensure Homebuyers Get into Homes They Love

CLEVELAND, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market continues to fluctuate with actions designed to combat inflation. Navigating this landscape can be confusing, and the loan officers at CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) are ready to put things in context, including educating borrowers on new financing options to help get them into homes they love.

Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com. (PRNewswire)

"At CCM, we've always responded to market changes and trends with innovative financing solutions to meet the needs of our borrowers," said Jenn Stracensky, CCM Chief Operating Officer. "Over the past several months, we've introduced a variety of solutions to support borrowers in an environment where spending can be stretched and homes are selling quickly. Our goal is to make every mortgage feel like a win."

Some of the new CCM solutions available to borrowers include:

Lock Before You Look* – Consumers can navigate a fluid rate environment by locking in at today's rates for a 90-day period while they look for a home.





Temporary Buydown Program – CCM will reduce a borrower's interest rate by 2% for the first 12 months and 1% for the second 12 months.





Extended Rate Lock – For consumers considering new construction, a new home can be built without the worry of rising interest rates with extended rate locks over 6, 9 or 12 months.





Down Payment Assistance – CCM has several options designed to help consumers to finance their down payment rather than using cash up front.





CashPlus** – In an environment where homes are receiving multiple bids, cash offers are winning the day, but not everyone has disposable income. CCM has a solution enabling a cash offer without the consumer needing up-front capital.





Bridge Loan*** – In this market, consumers don't want to wait for their current home to sell before making an offer on a new one. CCM's Bridge Loan solution lets homeowners borrow against a current home to finance a new one.

With thousands of loan officers, more than 600 branches and a presence in all 50 states, CCM is ready to support borrower needs. To locate a nearby CCM branch, visit www.ccm.com.

*CrossCountry Mortgage cannot guarantee that an applicant will be approved or that a closing can occur within a specific timeframe. All closings may vary based on involved parties' level of participation at any stage of the loan process.

**Available in AL, AR, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, MI, MO, NC, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA

***Available in AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IL, MA, MI, MN, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, TX, WA

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is one of the nation's largest retail mortgage lenders, with more than 8,000 employees operating nearly 600 branches across all 50 states. Our company has been recognized nine times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 100 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.

