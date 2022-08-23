Diversion Audio Moves Into Talk and Fiction With Slate of New Podcasts

Game of Thrones and Fast & Furious star Nathalie Emmanuel featured in Diversion's upcoming podcast "War Queens"

Diversion to Launch "The Shows We Watched," "War Queens," "The Ali Rogin Show," and "The Royals of Malibu"

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversion Audio, a premium podcast network in partnership with Gemini XIII, announced today four new podcasts from its upcoming release slate, marking the network's entrance into the Talk and Fiction formats.

Coming September 13th is "The Shows We Watched," hosted by TV/film critic and author James King and lifestyle influencer Emily Johnston, who take listeners back to hang out with their favorite TV shows and share surprising details and backstories. "The Shows We Watched" covers a different beloved TV show every episode and includes dives into Friends, Sex & the City, My So-Called Life, Gossip Girl, Married with Children, and many more.

The second new podcast from Diversion Audio set for Fall 2022 is "War Queens," featuring Nathalie Emmanuel, best known for her role in HBO's Game of Thrones and the Fast & Furious movies. Each week, with Nathalie at the helm, father-daughter duo Jonathan W. Jordan, a military historian and award-winning author, and Emily Anne Jordan examine the incredible true stories of history's most powerful female battle leaders and the brilliant methods and maneuvers history's "killer queens" used to defend their people.

Also coming from Diversion Audio is an inspiring new podcast hosted by award-winning correspondent with the PBS NewsHour and author of the book Beat Breast Cancer Like a Boss, Ali Rogin. "The Ali Rogin Show" will feature influential women leaders, celebrities, politicians, and survivors as they reveal how they overcame crises in health, work, family and relationships, and more.

For Valentine's Day 2023, Diversion Audio will debut the romantic fiction podcast, "The Royals of Malibu" based on the popular romance book series, The Royals by Erin Watt, the pseudonym for New York Times bestselling authors Jen Frederick and Elle Kennedy. "The Royals of Malibu" is Cinderella meets Cruel Intentions meets Euphoria.

Scott Waxman, CEO, Diversion Audio, said: "We couldn't be more excited about this first slate from the newly-branded Diversion Audio. Building on the early success of our nonfiction limited series, this new slate plants our flag firmly in the 'always on' podcast landscape and also features an irresistible offering for an audience we love: romance fiction fans. Our goal is always to reach new listeners who are seeking an engrossing experience in podcasts."

ABOUT DIVERSION AUDIO

Diversion Audio leverages sister company Diversion Books' vast publishing assets and author relationships to offer a focused content model unique to podcasting: expanding IP from books, authors, and personalities as original podcasts across both high-frequency episodic shows and engrossing narrative limited series. Diversion Audio's podcasts drive new audience communities and tell expert-driven stories.

Diversion's podcast "I Am Kobe" was recently honored with two Webby Awards. In October Diversion launches Season 2 of the multi-million listener hit series "Good Assassins," one of the top 20 biggest new podcasts of 2021. In addition, Diversion's hits include the #1 biggest new sports podcast of 2020, "The Dream Team Tapes." Each of these are released in conjunction with iHeartPodcasts.

Diversion Audio creates immersive stories that engage and amaze listeners. Diversion productions take you deep into worlds and introduce you to characters you'll never forget. From romance to espionage, from true crime to true adventure, across history, health, and pop culture, Diversion brings real stories to life. Learn more at diversionaudio.com

