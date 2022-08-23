Demand for Tech Talent Across a Range of Industries Continues to Gain Momentum; Job Postings Increase 45% from January to June 2022

CIOs Level Up Digital Offerings to Meet Demand for Consumers' Post-Covid Preferences;

Remote Tech Job Postings Fuel Competition for Tech Talent Nationwide

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Job postings for tech-focused roles across the economy are up 45% from January to June 2022 and up 52% compared to the same period in 2021, according to the newly released Tech Job Report from career marketplace Dice, a DHI Group, Inc. (DHX: NYSE) brand.

There were 60% more job postings in June 2022 compared to June 2021. The numbers tell the same story of tech job market health in comparison to pre-pandemic, with June 2022 postings up 53% vs. June 2019. (PRNewswire)

The overall job market for technology professionals continues to expand as organizations develop and advance their digital infrastructure to meet consumers' increasing post-Covid demand for digital access to goods and services, despite the headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes at tech-focused companies.

Dice's findings show a technologist hiring spree this spring: up 44% from April to May 2022 and up 89% from May 2021 to May 2022. While there was a drop of 17% from May to June 2022, this downward trend is in line with traditional summer seasonality seen in tech job postings.

Further supporting the expanding job market for technology professionals, there were 60% more job postings in June 2022 compared to June 2021. The numbers tell the same story of tech job market health in comparison to pre-pandemic, with June 2022 postings up 53% vs. June 2019.

While the continued strength of the tech job market may come as a surprise to some, the results are due to what appears to be a renaissance for tech talent hiring across the nation. Companies may be taking note of consumers' "new normal" regarding their preferences for digital options sparked by work-from-home pandemic living. These new lifestyle preferences, coupled with remote job opportunities across the country, have created a bidding war for tech talent among companies in a wide range of industries to stay competitive in attracting technologists who will lead their digital transformation.

"Our Tech Job Report shows continued strength in the tech hiring market, with job postings increasing throughout the first half of the year across banking, education, healthcare and a range of other critical sectors," said Art Zeile, CEO of Dice. "The recent wave of layoffs and hiring freezes in tech-focused organizations has not slowed down the overall demand for technologists. Moreover, we believe that current demand exceeds the available supply of unemployed technologists by at least two times."

Top Tech Employers Hold Steady and Non-Tech Employers Pick up the Hiring Pace in 2022

Of the top 50 employers of tech talent in the first half of 2022, 96% increased hiring year over year. Amazon, Apple and Google remain frontrunners as top hiring employers of tech talent, but there were also some newcomers to the list in the first half of 2022.

Employers with non-tech core business models, such as manufacturing, financial services, retail and hospitality are hiring at an increasing rate. Companies including Disney, Capital One, Humana, Anthem Blue Cross, Bank of America, Deloitte, Lockheed Martin, UnitedHealth Group, Pearson, and many other non-tech companies are all recruiting technologists in growing numbers.

"The pandemic spurred a shift in consumer behavior, with a high priority placed on remote access and flexibility," Zeile said. "We're seeing continued growth in tech postings for organizations that are now doubling down on their digital transformation. This surge in demand for talent to build infrastructure, enhance cybersecurity and bring organizations to the cloud, coupled with the ability to work remotely, offers a landscape of uncharted flexibility and opportunity for technologists coast to coast."

Tech Job Postings are Becoming Location-Agnostic and Emerging Tech Hubs Cities Rise to the Occasion

Job postings from the first half of 2022 reflected demand for tech talent across the country as 90% of states experienced year-over-year growth for tech roles compared to the first half of 2021.

Technologists' preference for remote and hybrid work persists and is propelling emerging tech hubs to the top of the lists of cities and states attracting talent. While traditional hubs such as New York City, Silicon Valley, and Austin continue to thrive, cities that have been investing in their tech scene for some time are showing unprecedented growth for tech roles.

Notable Emerging Tech Hubs include:

San Antonio grew 80% in 2022, compared to the first half of 2021

Miami grew 104% in 2022, compared to the first half of 2021

Minneapolis grew 48% in 2022, compared to the first half of 2021

Employers Need Technologists With Data and Cloud-Related Skills

Relative to in-demand skills, employers are taking a holistic approach, targeting talent who can guide projects from inception to completion. There is also a growing need for tech positions with management skills and infrastructure knowledge. These skills are increasingly becoming key for employers, as it allows them to continue developing critical tech infrastructure for their businesses. As more projects are executed in the cloud, cloud computing has enjoyed the strongest year-over-year growth in job postings (162%). Demand for Master Data Engineers increased 305% when comparing the first half of 2022 to the first half of 2021.

Growth of technology is a key driver of the growth of an economy, and when we look at the big picture for the U.S. tech job market, it's clear that demand for tech roles continues to increase. To dive deeper into Dice's latest Tech Job Report, read the full report here.

Methodology

To present the insights in this report, Dice used job posting data provided by Dice's partner, Lightcast (formerly known as Emsi Burning Glass), which has a database of more than 1 billion current and historical job postings worldwide. Dice pulled data on July 6, 2022 and analyzed over 3 million tech job postings in the U.S. to gather our specific dataset, which Dice then filtered for "Information Technology" jobs that fall under "Full Time," "Part Time" and "Flexible Hours." Dice gathered the list of top employers in the "Employers" section by using the above criteria, with an additional filter for job postings that only derive from employer sites. The information in this report is a snapshot of tech job posting data as of July 6, 2022, and backward revisions to prior month's data may occur from the sources used in this report.

About Dice

Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) brand.

