Prop. 65 Clearinghouse Annual Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Prop. 65 Conference will be the first in person meeting since the COVID pandemic. Over two hundred businesses, trade associations, attorneys, and regulators are expected to attend the one-day gathering.*

Building on last year's successful virtual event, this year's Prop. 65 Conference will explore the ramifications of the groundbreaking case, Lee v. Amazon, which allows online retailers to be sued for failing to provide a Prop. 65 warning for third party products sold on their websites—despite the existence of a Federal law that shields internet providers from liability over third party provided information.

Other panels will include discussions:

for stakeholders to reach out to Prop. 65 regulators on issues affecting business;

on what it means to bring a Prop. 65 action in "the Public Interest";

on what companies need to do before and after getting a Prop. 65 notice; and

on regulatory updates on hot button issues concerning, acrylamide, glyphosate, PFAS, cannabis and THC, and BPA.

This year's Prop. 65 Conference will be chaired by Renee D. Wasserman, shareholder at Rogers Joseph O'Donnell. Renee has nearly 40 years of litigation experience representing the retail industry, including helping national retailers and their manufacturers and suppliers comply with Proposition 65. She has represented clients in some of the biggest Prop. 65 cases including Environmental Law Foundation v. Beech-Nut Nutrition Corp.; People et al., v. Costco Wholesale Corp. et al.- Prop 65 Fish Cases JCCP; and CERT v Starbucks, Corp., Brad Barry Co. Ltd. et. al.

David Roe, who was instrumental in drafting Prop. 65 in 1987, will be the lunch time speaker.

*Due to continued COVID-19 uncertainties, this year's Conference will be both in person and virtual.

Event Details

Who: Prop. 65 Clearinghouse What: Annual Prop. 65 Conference Where: Julia Morgan Ballroom, Merchants Exchange Bld.,

465 California Street, San Francisco When: Monday 9/19/22 7:30am – 5:00pm

Attendees can register at: https://prop65ch.com/conference/registration

Prop. 65 Clearinghouse is a web-based publishing company that was started in 2004 by its publisher, Lana Beckett, as a means to provide stakeholders with a source of independent, unbiased news.

