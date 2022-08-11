Hisense's Customized Products for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ Global Launch Event, Advancing Technology for Premium Experience

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Devoted to technological innovation and consumer focus, developing better and high-tech products that benefit society and create a better lifestyle for all, has always been Hisense's constant adherence.

To create better living experiences and bring Perfect Match FIFA viewing experience to global consumers, Hisense will showcase its latest innovative products at the Hisense's Customized Products for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ Global Launch Event live-stream, on Hisense YouTube channel, Hisense Twitter, on Aug 17th at 8 PM (GMT+1).

Live-stream Interactive Launch, Showcasing Highlights of Hisense New Technologies

Hisense has always been committed to developing new technologies; meanwhile, by joining hands with FIFA, it jointly created an immersive and unforgettable football viewing experience for fans worldwide via technological innovation.

Upholding its dedication to technology and commitments to creating a memorable FIFA match experience for global football fans, Hisense has constantly been refining its technology to establish a more reliable, qualified, and high-tech product, deliver a superior lifestyle and flawless product experiences for all. Therefore, at the upcoming launch event, Customized Products for the FIFA World Cup 2022™, from ULED TV to Laser TV will be unveiled, Hisense's home appliances will be displayed, and all the highlights and innovative breakthroughs of these products will be showcased via live-stream.

To enhance audiences' viewing experience of the product launch, Hisense designed various interactive and engaging Polls activities about Hisense technology to better demonstrate product features in the live-stream, in which lucky consumers who participated in the interactive quizzes might get a TV gift from Hisense.

As the Launch Event approaches, Candy Pang, the Deputy General Manager of Brand Management Department of Hisense Group, expressed: "Hisense's Customized Products for the FIFA World Cup 2022™ Global Launch Event will show Hisense's dedications and commitments to football fans and consumers worldwide, by strengthening our technologies, we aspire to let all football lovers and consumers could better enjoy life and bring them an ultimate Perfect Match experience."

Hisense is a global company that has consistently leveraged premium technology to shape a better society and future for the world. As an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Hisense hopes to bring global consumers a thrilling and impressive match to the maximum extent through premium products and Hisense technology.

