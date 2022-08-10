Keys Inc. Proud Winner of the ALOA Locksmith & Security Expo 2022 Best New Product Showcase

TUCSON Ariz., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc. successfully launched the Keys App to Certified Locksmith and Security Professionals at the ALOA Locksmith & Security Expo 22 and is proud to have won the 2022 Best New Product Award; Featured on the Locksmith Ledger. Look forward to coverage in Keynotes Magazine and on the ALOA Website.

Proud of the reception the Keys App has received from quite frankly, the best of the best in the Locksmith & Security industry. Easy Registration for all Certified Locksmith & Emergency Roadside Service Providers at KeysApp.com – We are gearing up for a heavy launch to the public. Thrilled to have made connections with the some of the best trained and certified Locksmith & Security Professionals in the industry and even more thrilled to have them registered on the Keys® App Network! If you haven't already, register your Locksmith Company on KeysApp.com. Do you know of a great locksmith? Welcome them to join the Keys App certified service provider network!

Keys App Provides Peace of Mind to users in otherwise stressful situations. Knowing a Certified On Demand Service Provider is just a click away. Customer Satisfaction is our Priority. What if you or a family member gets stuck in a lock-out situation, where you locked your keys in your car or lost your keys altogether. Stuck on the side of the road? What do you do? Who do you call? Don't Panic.

Introducing Keys®, an innovative online and mobile application, where users can easily facilitate, negotiate, and track and chat with any registered service providers, on our map page, incase of any lost key, lock out or roadside emergencies. Just log in to the Keys Application and get instant access to locksmiths, key duplication, and emergency roadside specialists.

If you are a Locksmith or Emergency Roadside Service Provider, the Keys App will bring you in front of customers in your area who need your services. This will help boost your business and grow your clientele. With Keys® for your area, we Support our Certified Service Providers with Targeted Marketing Campaigns.

Take Your Business Further with our Comprehensive Web Panel.

No Monthly Charges or Subscriptions. Free to Download. Name Your Service Price; All Credit Card Payments Secured Through Stripe®. ACH Payments to Service Providers sent out daily. Grow your customer base. #Level UP Your Business Today and Join the Keys® Network.

Keys Inc. Is Incorporated out of The State of Nevada and currently Headquartered out of Tucson, AZ. Currently a Privately Held Company with Plans to Go Public.

