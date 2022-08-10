Former Societe Generale Managing Director Roberto Simon joins HIF Global as CFO

Simon brings unparalleled financing expertise to world's leading eFuels company

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HIF Global, the world's leading eFuels company, announced that Roberto Simon will join the company as its new Chief Financial Officer. Simon previously served as Managing Director and Co-Head of Global Banking and Advisory at Societe Generale (SG) Americas in New York.

Cesar Norton, President & CEO of HIF Global said, "Roberto's expertise is well known. Over his career in banking, he raised billions in capital for infrastructure worldwide. At HIF he will deliver financial strategy and capital markets expertise to ensure our success.Roberto's leadership within Societe Generale and in global financial markets is unparalleled. We are honored to have him join the HIF Global executive team."

HIF Global plans to deploy approximately $50 billion of capital to develop, construct, and operate facilities around the world that will produce approximately 150,000 barrels per day of carbon-neutral eFuels that will decarbonize more than 5 million cars. Simon brings extensive experience from across the entire energy value chain to make this plan a reality.

During his 25-year career at Societe Generale, Roberto Simon worked with leading companies and sponsors throughout the world to finance pioneering transactions, setting new benchmarks for the sector. He played a key role in making SG the top LNG Advisory Bank in the world and a lead bank for raising capital for complex and innovative transactions. Simon also established SG as a top 5 Lead Arranger for renewable power in the Americas. His experience financing infrastructure, transformative energy transactions, and renewables brings unique financial strength to the HIF Global executive team.

About HIF Global

HIF Global is the world leading eFuels company, developing projects to convert hydrogen using low-cost renewable power into carbon neutral liquid eFuels that can be transported and utilized in existing infrastructure. The name HIF represents the mission of the company: to provide Highly Innovative Fuels to make decarbonization of the planet possible. HIF Chile, HIF USA, HIF Asia Pacific, and HIF EMEA are wholly owned subsidiaries of HIF Global. HIF Chile is currently constructing the Haru Oni Demonstration Plant in Magallanes, Chile. For more information, visit www.hifglobal.com.

CAUTIONARY INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information in this press release includes various statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Words such as "can," "expect," potential," "to be," "will," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements and convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things, our expectations of our plans, strategies, and objectives, including with respect to the timing and other aspects of the HIF eFuels facilities. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include (without limitation): our ability to timely obtain or maintain necessary permits to construct and develop the HIF eFuels facilities; our ability to execute operational objectives on a timely and successful basis; legislative, policy, fiscal and regulatory developments; the outcome of commercial negotiations; our ability to raise financing; consumer preferences or demand; and various economic, business, and competitive factors affecting our business. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this paragraph. HIF Global urges you to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements made in this press release and cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. HIF Global undertakes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

