Curbio Announces Alliance with RE/MAX, LLC as an Approved Supplier

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, the nation's leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, today formally announced a strategic alliance with RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services. The RE/MAX network has more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices.

Curbio is the hassle-free home renovation company that realtors trust to ensure faster home sales and greater net proceeds for sellers. Only Curbio defers payment until settlement. (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Through this new relationship, Curbio has not only become a RE/MAX Approved Supplier, but it has also become a completely customizable concierge solution for RE/MAX agents. RE/MAX agents will now be able to offer their clients fast, reliable pre-listing home improvements with zero payment due until closing, helping their listings to sell swiftly and for top dollar.

"We are so excited to join the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program to help us welcome RE/MAX brokers into our brokerage partnership program, a powerful tool that can be leveraged to help provide an even better transaction experience for all their agents and clients. Curbio is on a mission to help get every listing sold quickly and for more, and I am thrilled to have RE/MAX affiliates join us as we transform home improvement for real estate," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio. "At Curbio, we take pride in being a reliable, trusted resource for all our brokerage partners. We look forward to helping RE/MAX affiliates provide a simple, delightful pre-listing home improvement experience to all their agents and clients."

Curbio partners exclusively with real estate agents to get listings ready for market. Its modern solution removes all barriers to home improvement, using proprietary technology, a turnkey approach and pay-at-closing terms to make the process of updating to sell simple and stress-free. In joining Curbio's brokerage partnerships program, RE/MAX agents will receive all the convenience of Curbio's solution, with the added benefit of personalized onboarding, support and trainings from the Curbio team.

"The RE/MAX Approved Supplier program aims to help RE/MAX agents do their jobs even better by removing the often painstaking process of vetting vendors for various real estate needs. Aligning with reputable companies like Curbio helps RE/MAX agents focus more time and energy on servicing clients and addressing their homebuying or selling needs. Curbio's unique technology helps homes get move-in ready and represents a clear value-add RE/MAX agents can offer their sellers. It's a natural fit and we look forward to our teams working together to benefit RE/MAX agents and their clients," said Madeline Hammer, RE/MAX Executive Director, Strategic Alliances.

About Curbio

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

