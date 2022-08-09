Universal Technical Institute Opens 2nd New Campus in 2022, Bringing Industry-Aligned Automotive, Diesel and Welding Technology Training to South Florida

New Miramar campus part of company's strategic growth and expansion initiatives

MIRAMAR, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) is pleased to announce the opening of its new Miramar, Fla. campus, which will serve the South Florida region and mark a second location in the Sunshine State for one of the nation's leading providers of automotive technician training. Classes began August 8 at UTI-Miramar, where students can choose from four core training programs. The new campus is another step in UTI's ongoing growth and diversification strategy to broaden the reach of its skilled trade programs to high demand geographies.

As the 16th UTI campus nationwide, the 100,000 square foot facility is located in the highly populated Miami, Fla. region. It is currently home to four programs: Automotive Technology, Diesel Technology, a combined Automotive and Diesel Technology program, and Welding Technology. Additionally, it was recently announced that UTI-Miramar plans to add an Aviation Maintenance Technology program later in 2023. The current footprint includes nine classrooms, six classroom/labs and seven individual labs.

"The disciplined execution of our growth and diversification strategy includes expanding access to our industry-aligned programs through both acquisition and expansion into new geographies," said UTI CEO Jerome Grant. "Adding a second campus in Florida offers additional training opportunities for those living in South Florida and helps meet the needs of local employers for trained technicians."

The campus' 51-week Automotive Technology program is designed to teach students how to properly diagnose, maintain and repair foreign and domestic automobiles, while the 45-week Diesel Technology program teaches students to diagnose and repair malfunctions in mechanical and electrical systems in diesel engines, commercial fleet vehicles and heavy-duty equipment. The combined Automotive and Diesel Technology program provides graduates with the flexibility to pursue a career in either industry. The 36-week Welding Technology program gives students the hands-on training needed to prepare for a flexible career in industries from automotive fabrication to aerospace.

Additionally, UTI-Miramar has welcomed higher education veteran Robert Burnfield as its first campus president. Burnfield comes to the Miramar campus with more than 20 years of higher education experience.

"It's an honor to join UTI as campus president at UTI-Miramar, and I'm excited to bring their well-known workforce solutions to South Florida," said Burnfield. "We know there is demand for automotive, diesel and welding technicians, and we're looking forward to providing a quality educational experience while serving the needs of the transportation industry and local employers in our area."

Local automobile dealerships recognize the opportunity and benefit of having a UTI campus in their same region for reasons of recruiting and collaboration.

"Lithia Motors and UTI have a long relationship at all of the current campuses, and with Lithia's recent growth in South Florida, we will truly have a great resource for new technicians in our stores there," said Steve Hamre, National Auto Tech Recruiting Manager at Lithia Motors. "Lithia has hired over 500 students from UTI in the last eight years, and we are thankful for our relationship with the schools."

"Penske Automotive Group is excited for the grand opening of UTI-Miramar," said Nohelia Loken, Regional Recruiting Manager at Penske Automotive Group. "We are ready and want to provide both students and graduates a place to plant their feet and grow."

Florida Detroit Diesel-Allison (FDDA), which also specializes in diesel and industrial-engine vehicles, will also benefit from UTI-Miramar's auto-diesel and diesel-specific training programs.

"Florida Detroit Diesel-Allison is excited to welcome Universal Technical Institute to the new Miramar, Florida campus," said Stanley A. Dale, vice president of human resources at FDDA. "The strategic partnership between UTI and FDDA provides the beginning to a lifetime career opportunity for graduates. FDDA is excited to welcome this strategic partnership to South Florida."

Similar to the other UTI campuses, UTI-Miramar is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which is a nationally recognized accrediting organization by the U.S. Department of Education. The new campus is part of UTI's ongoing growth and diversification strategy which includes broadening the reach of its transportation and skilled trade programs.

For more information on UTI's growth and diversification strategy, see the most recent presentation on its investor relations website .

About Universal Technical Institute

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute's (NYSE: UTI) mission is to serve our students, partners and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. Approximately 250,000 students have graduated from one of UTI's 16 campuses located across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Texas. UTI's campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), while its employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. For more information and a complete list of all programs offered, please visit www.uti.edu or follow on LinkedIn @UniversalTechnicalInstitute or Twitter at @news_UTI.

