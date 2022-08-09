Renowned Luxury, Retail Veteran Michelle Kluz named CEO of Stila Cosmetics

Appointment made by Kevin J. Carey, Independent Manager, as Stila looks ahead to brand reinvigoration and strategic growth in collaboration with business partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stila Cosmetics announced today that an independent manager has been appointed to help guide the company and it has hired renowned industry executive and strategist Michelle Kluz as Chief Executive Officer.

Kevin J. Carey , Senior Counsel in Hogan Lovells' Corporate and Finance practice group, will serve as manager of Stila Styles, LLC and will be responsible to guide Stila leadership to set a course that will be in the best interest of its highly valued employees, business partners and customers. Carey brings extensive experience in corporate matters with a reputation for achieving outcomes trusted by all parties.

"Michelle brings to Stila a track record that includes leading an established $1B global retailer, building and scaling a business from the ground up, and reinvigorating an iconic fitness brand. Michelle has effectively repositioned a company by building a multi-unit franchise model, driving the annual budget process, establishing operational excellence and ultimately delivering a successful majority sale," Carey said. "Michelle has all the savvy and requisite skills to take Stila to a very bright future."

In recent years, Kluz has been a successful entrepreneur and independent advisor. Her experience includes helping to scale AWH (Ascend Wellness Holdings, a leading multi-state cannabis operator) as interim CEO of Retail. In 2018, she served as interim CEO of Tough Mudder Bootcamps upon the founder's exit, turning it into a successful franchise. Michelle was previously the CEO of Pure Barre, the world's largest barre brand, as well as CEO of BBRC in Sydney, Australia , a $1B conglomerate of six brands in accessories, intimate apparel and home goods. In 2017, she founded Urban Savage , a global luxury activewear brand.

"Stila's innovative yet approachable products and commitment to authenticity matches my passion for consumer-centric brands," said Kluz. "I am incredibly excited and energized to work with the exceptional employees at Stila, as well as the company's business partners, to ensure we continue to inspire and deliver sophisticated and accessible products to our loyal customer base, expanding our reach, including through key retailer partnerships." Kluz added, "With Kevin's impeccable credentials and sterling reputation, I know he will help guide me and Stila leadership to set a course that will be in the best interest of its highly valued employees, business partners and customers."

About Stila Cosmetics:

Stila Cosmetics, founded in 1994, is a globally recognized color cosmetics brand known for its modern, sophisticated, accessible approach to beauty. The brand's innovative, multi-tasking formulas, eco-friendly packaging, and fashion forward colors are available in over 1000 doors in the United States, which includes Sephora, ULTA Beauty, select Nordstrom, and select Macy's. Stila is also available in more than 20 global markets including Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Brazil, and Mexico. For more information about Stila, visit www.stilacosmetics.com .

Media Inquiries Contact:

Angelo.Thalassinos@fticonsulting.com

View original content:

SOURCE Stila