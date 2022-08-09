Professor George Lusztig Donates Portion of Wolf Prize to RememberUs.org

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor George Lusztig, winner of the 2022 Wolf Prize in Mathematics, donated the majority of his prize to RememberUs.org to support their humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Professor Lusztig learned about the organization through his colleague and decided to make the donation because he and his wife are extremely distraught over the current situation in Ukraine, and they wanted to make a direct impact. "Every donation is special, but we are very honored by the support from the scientific community. We hope that this donation will highlight the need for further funding to help the most vulnerable in Ukraine," said Julia Korsunsky, RememberUs.org's Executive Director and co-founder.

RememberUs.org provides direct financial assistance to the most vulnerable population in Ukraine – single mothers with 3 and more children, families with children with disabilities, elderly, and displaced families.

In the last 5 months RememberUs.org has supported over 25,000 families with food and medicine and 2,500 families with one-time $100 donation. RememberUs.org's main focus is to provide humanitarian assistance to people who remained in the war affected areas.

About RememberUs.org

RememberUs.org is a volunteer U.S. based nonprofit currently providing humanitarian support to the most vulnerable families in Ukraine. RememberUs.org was established in 2013 by refugees from Kharkiv, Ukraine. RememberUs.org was founded as a Holocaust education and remembrance organization – working mostly in Ukraine created museums and conducted educational and commemoration events with the goal of preventing future genocides. When the war in Ukraine started, the focus shifted from past tense to present, and the organization began working to provide humanitarian aid. For more information visit https://rememberus.org/

About Professor George Lusztig

Professor George Lusztig is a Romanian-American mathematician, who works on finite reductive groups, representation theory and algebraic groups. After finishing 10th grade, Lusztig represented Romania in the International Mathematical Olympiad in 1962 and then again, in 1963: being awarded a Silver Medal on both occasions. Lusztig graduated from the University of Bucharest in 1968 and received both the M.A. and Ph.D. from Princeton University in 1971. He joined the MIT mathematics faculty in 1978 following a professorship appointment at the University of Warwick, 1974-77. He was appointed Norbert Wiener Professor at MIT 1999-2009.

