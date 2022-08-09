Internet Society Foundation announces second round of innovation grants to address connectivity gap

US$200,000 grants available to advance Internet access and connectivity globally

RESTON, Va., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Society Foundation has launched a second round of grants to advance Internet access and connectivity around the world. Now in its second year, the The Building Opportunities/Leveraging Technologies (BOLT) grant program supports teams of creatives, technologists, and researchers to develop solutions to Internet connectivity, particularly among communities where current technologies are unavailable or inaccessible. US$200,000 grants will be awarded to organizations for projects lasting up to 12 months.

Internet Society Foundation (PRNewswire)

"The Internet Society Foundation is committed to using our funding to address the challenges that prevent people from accessing the Internet, in line with our vision that the Internet is for everyone. With almost half of the world population still offline, these grants aim to bolster the development of imaginative and sustainable solutions that will promote greater Internet access and connectivity for communities around the world", noted Sarah Armstrong, Executive Director of the Internet Society Foundation.

The BOLT program builds on the Internet Society Foundation's commitment to support innovative solutions to Internet connectivity. Organizations currently implementing projects around the world through the program include: Digital Empowerment Foundation, Digital Harbor Foundation Inc., Fundación Sole Colombia and the Research and Education Network for Uganda (RENU).

BOLT is open for applications between 8 August and 2 September and the grantees will be announced in October. Applying teams must ensure that their lead organization is a legally registered 501(c)(3) or equivalent.

About The Internet Society Foundation:

The Internet Society Foundation was established in 2019 to support the positive difference the Internet can make to people everywhere. Guided by our vision of an Internet for Everyone, the Foundation champions ideas and enables communities to unlock the Internet's potential to tackle the world's evolving challenges. Focusing in five program areas, the Foundation awards grants to Internet Society Chapters as well as non-profit organizations and individuals dedicated to providing meaningful access to an open, globally connected, secure and trustworthy Internet for everyone.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Internet Society Foundation