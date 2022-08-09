Haig Partners Serves as Exclusive Advisor to Semersky Enterprises, One of the Largest Audi Dealers in the U.S., on the Acquisition of Audi Kirkwood

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC, the leading buy-sell advisory firm to auto, heavy truck and RV dealers in the U.S., served as the exclusive buy-side advisor to Semersky Enterprises on the acquisition of Audi Kirkwood, located near St Louis, MO, from LeadCar.

Haig Partners has advised on the purchase or sale of 30 dealerships in 2022.

"We are excited to add Audi Kirkwood to the Semersky family of Audi dealerships and bring our passion for Audi to another great city in the Midwest where we've been the leading Audi dealer for over 45 years," shared Ernie Semersky, CEO of Semersky Enterprises. "We look forward to working with the Audi Kirkwood team and bringing our best-in-class client experience to the St. Louis marketplace." Semersky Enterprises owns 3 Audi dealerships in the greater Chicago and St. Louis markets including one of the largest stores in the nation.

Kevin Nill of Haig Partners which represented the buyer, said, "We congratulate Ernie Semersky on his acquisition of Audi Kirkwood and the continued expansion of their Audi portfolio. While we normally represent sellers of dealerships, Semersky Enterprises wanted an advisor to help them identify the best fit for their growth strategy, help them analyze the opportunity, and negotiate the deal. We are grateful to Ernie and his team for placing their trust in us to help them meet their strategic objectives. This is another transaction demonstrating the confidence buyers have in the future of auto retail and the willingness to grow."

About Haig Partners

Haig Partners LLC is the leading buy-sell advisory firm for owners of auto, heavy truck and RV dealerships. The team at Haig Partners has unmatched experience with executives from leading retail dealer groups and financial institutions. They have advised on the purchase or sale of more than 575 dealerships for over $9.0 billion and have represented 23 groups that qualify for the annual Automotive News Top 150 Dealer Groups list, more than any other firm. Haig Partners leverages its expertise and relationships to lead clients through a confidential and customizable sales process that also maximizes the value of their businesses. They author the Haig Report, the leading industry quarterly report that tracks trends in auto retail and their impact on dealership values, and are co-author of NADA's Guide, "Buying and Selling a Dealership." For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.

Transaction Contact:

Kevin Nill, Partner

Haig Partners

kevin@haigpartners.com

(904) 234-0008

Media Contact:

Aimee Allen, Director of Marketing and Business Development

Haig Partners

aimee@haigpartners.com

(603) 933-2194

