Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022

Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated, "We are pleased to report strong results for our second full quarter of operations. During the quarter we made seven new investments totaling $41 million, bringing the total portfolio to $79 million at fair value. We have continued to stay active since quarter end, growing the portfolio to $99 million over 18 investments today. On August 4, 2022, we declared our first quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share representing an annualized dividend yield of 5.7% based on net asset value at the beginning of the period. We expect our dividend to grow as we continue to build out the portfolio."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)










Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022


June 30, 2022



Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net investment income


$0.70

$0.23


$0.78

$0.28

Net unrealized depreciation included in earnings


(0.08)

(0.03)


(0.19)

(0.07)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


0.62

0.20


0.59

0.21

Other weighted average share adjustments(1)


-

(0.03)


-

(0.05)

Net asset value


55.05

14.93


55.05

14.93

Weighted average shares outstanding



3,092,695



2,790,962








Return on equity (annualized)


4.6 %



2.6 %




(1)

Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

($ in millions)




As of


As of




June 30, 2022


December 31, 2021


Investments at fair value


$78.6


-


Total assets


$127.0


$0.2


Net assets


$55.1


($0.5)


Shares outstanding


3,688,347


-


Net asset value per share


$14.93


N/A










Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended




June 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


New investments


$41.4


$79.5


Repayments of investments


(0.2)


(0.7)


Net activity


$41.2


$78.8


Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $1.3 million, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $0.6 million, net of $0.4 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC. For the same period, base management fees totaled $0.3 million (which were waived by the Company's advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.1 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $0.3 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled less than $0.1 million, and other expenses totaled $0.3 million.

Net investment income was $0.7 million, or $0.23 per common share of beneficial interest based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of 3,092,695.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $0.1 million.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $0.6 million or $0.20 per common share of beneficial interest, based on weighted average common shares of beneficial interest outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of 3,092,695.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $100.0 million on a committed basis. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $46.5 million and $0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Recent Portfolio Activity

On April 1, 2022, we invested $5.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $1.2 million in the revolver of International Designs Group LLC, a regional distributor, seller, and custom fabricator of high-end ceramic and stone tile products and accessories. Additionally, we invested $0.2 million in the equity of the company.

On April 1, 2022, we invested $6.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $1.0 million in the revolver of Tilley Chemical Company, Inc., a distributor of specialty chemicals, oils, and lubricants into the food & beverage, lubricants, flavor and fragrances, personal care, and other chemicals end-markets.

On April 4, 2022, we invested $5.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.9 million in the revolver of Microbe Formulas LLC, a provider of dietary supplements and other natural solutions for detox and gut health.

On April 29, 2022, we invested $1.3 million in the first lien term loan and committed $1.9 million in the revolver and $1.0 million in the delayed draw term loan of Florachem Holdings, LLC, a distiller and supplier of natural citrus, pine, and specialty inputs. Additionally, we invested $0.2 million in the equity of the company.

On May 17, 2022, we invested $8.9 million in the first lien term loan and committed $1.6 million in the revolver of AIP ATCO Buyer, LLC, a provider of quality assurance services for automotive OEMs and suppliers.

On May 24, 2022, we invested $6.1 million in the first lien term loan and committed €1.3 million in the revolver and €3.6 million in the delayed draw term loan of Monitorus Holding, LLC, a provider of media monitoring and evaluation services.

On June 6, 2022, we invested $6.2 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.7 million in the revolver of Lightning Intermediate II, LLC, a vitamins, minerals, and supplements brand. Additionally, we invested $0.2 million in the equity of the company.

On June 24, 2022, we invested an additional $0.5 million in the first lien term loan of BDS Solutions Intermediateco, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2022

On July 1, 2022, we invested $7.5 million in the first lien term loan and committed $1.5 million in the revolver of Heat Makes Sense Shared Services, LLC, a branded haircare platform. Additionally, we invested $0.4 million in the equity of the company.

On July 5, 2022, we invested $6.2 million in the first lien term loan of Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC, a manufacturer of water well equipment, specialized filtration pumps, and custom castings. Additionally, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of the company.

On July 12, 2022, we fully funded $3.6 million in the delayed draw term loan of Monitorus Holding, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On July 15, 2022, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of International Designs Group, LLC for total proceeds of $5.3 million.

On July 29, 2022, we invested $3.6 million in the first lien term loan and committed $1.3 million in the revolver and $3.9 million in the delayed draw term loan of a provider of product testing and consumer insights. Additionally, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of the company.

On August 2, 2022, we partially funded $2.4 million in the delayed draw term loan and an additional $0.1 million in the equity of Inoapps Bidco, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of August 5, 2022 was $44.4 million.

Distributions Declared

On August 4, 2022, our board of trustees declared a regular distribution for the second quarter of 2022 of $0.21 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2022 which will be paid on August 15, 2022.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about COVID-19 and its impacts, may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
thuskinson@stelluscapital.com

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES




June 30, 2022





(unaudited)


December 31, 2021

ASSETS







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$78,820,633)


$

78,630,023


$

Cash and cash equivalents



47,051,204



Interest receivable



488,877



Related party receivable



383,465



Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor



245,356



Deferred offering costs



163,546



139,570

Prepaid expenses



48,444



93,648

Other receivables



12,997



Total Assets


$

127,023,912


$

233,218

LIABILITIES







Credit Facility payable


$

46,164,986


$

Short-term loan payable



25,000,000



Due to affiliate





460,085

Unearned revenue



365,021



Interest payable



92,113



Income incentive fee payable



77,677



Administrative services payable



64,174



Trustees' fees payable





42,000

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



206,871



263,978

Total Liabilities


$

71,970,842


$

766,063

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets


$

55,053,070


$

(532,845)

NET ASSETS







Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares
authorized; 3,688,347 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022)


$

36,883


$

Paid-in capital



54,963,117



Accumulated undistributed surplus (deficit)



53,070



(532,845)

Net Assets


$

55,053,070


$

(532,845)

Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$

127,023,912


$

233,218

Net Asset Value Per Share


$

14.93


$

N/A

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)






For the three


For the six




months ended


months ended




June 30, 2022


June 30, 2022


INVESTMENT INCOME








Interest income


$

1,247,218


$

1,606,229


Other income



30,608



41,351


Total Investment Income


$

1,277,826


$

1,647,580


OPERATING EXPENSES








Management fees


$

299,076


$

391,365


Interest expense and other fees



277,904



350,671


Professional fees



116,476



225,064


Organization costs





90,184


Income incentive fees



77,677



77,677


Amortization of deferred offering costs



62,954



97,831


Administrative services expenses



40,257



108,399


Trustees' fees



40,000



78,000


Other general and administrative expenses



30,392



48,369


Insurance expense



20,495



40,796


Total Operating Expenses


$

965,231


$

1,508,356


Expenses reimbursed/waived by Investment Advisor (Note 2)


$

(386,500)


$

(636,722)


Net Operating Expenses


$

578,731


$

871,634


Net Investment Income


$

699,095


$

775,946


Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments


$

(82,562)


$

(190,610)


Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation


$

579


$

579


Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations


$

617,112


$

585,915


Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.23


$

0.28


Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic
and diluted


$

0.20


$

0.21


Weighted Average Shares of Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
Outstanding – basic and diluted



3,092,695



2,790,962


STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)




Common Shares of












Beneficial Interest





Accumulated





Number of 


Par


Paid-in 


undistributed





shares


value


capital


(deficit) surplus


Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2021



$


$


$

(532,845)


$

(532,845)

Net investment income








76,851



76,851

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled,
non-affiliated investments








(108,048)



(108,048)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


2,333,334



23,333



34,976,667





35,000,000

Balances at March 31, 2022


2,333,334


$

23,333


$

34,976,667


$

(564,042)


$

34,435,958

Net investment income








699,095



699,095

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled,
non-affiliated investments








(82,562)



(82,562)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency
translation








579



579

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


1,355,013



13,550



19,986,450





20,000,000

Balances at June 30, 2022


3,688,347


$

36,883


$

54,963,117


$

53,070


$

55,053,070

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)




For the six




months ended




June 30, 2022


Cash flows from operating activities





Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$

585,915


Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:





Purchases of investments



(79,461,775)


Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



690,802


Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments



190,610


Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation



(579)


Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(49,672)


Amortization of loan structure fees



144,559


Amortization of deferred offering costs



97,831


Changes in other assets and liabilities





Increase in interest receivable



(488,877)


Increase in other receivable



(12,997)


Increase in receivable from related party



(383,465)


Increase in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor



(245,356)


Decrease in prepaid expenses



45,204


Decrease in due to affiliate



(460,085)


Decrease in trustees' fees payable



(42,000)


Increase in administrative services payable



64,174


Increase in interest payable



92,113


Increase in income incentive fees payable



77,677


Increase in unearned revenue



365,612


Decrease in other accrued expenses and liabilities



(57,107)


Net Cash Used In Operating Activities


$

(78,847,416)


Cash flows from Financing Activities





Proceeds from the issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


$

55,000,000


Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued



(121,807)


Borrowings under Credit Facility



59,950,000


Repayments of  Credit Facility



(13,500,000)


Financing costs paid on Credit facility



(429,573)


Short-term loan borrowings



25,000,000


Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities


$

125,898,620


Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents


$

47,051,204


Cash and Cash Equivalents balance at Beginning of period




Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period


$

47,051,204


Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities





Cash paid for interest expense


$

113,999


Increase in deferred offering costs


$

23,976


View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellus-private-credit-bdc-reports-results-for-its-second-fiscal-quarter-ended-june-30-2022-301600595.html

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.