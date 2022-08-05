NATIONAL FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE DAY RETURNS FOR FIFTH YEAR ON MONDAY, AUGUST 8

Metro Diner marks the holiday with sweet deals at locations nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth anniversary of National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day will arrive Monday, August 8, and Metro Diner has a celebration to savor. All locations that day will offer the popular dish for dine-in at just $10.99, regularly priced of $15.99. Paired with this offer, Metro Diner is hosting a social contest where one lucky fan has the chance to win FREE Fried Chicken & Waffles for one year.

Metro Diner's National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day (PRNewswire)

Metro Diner's famous Fried Chicken & Waffle dish comes with half a fried chicken nestled next to a fluffy Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar and sweet strawberry butter, served with the diner's signature sweet and spicy sauce. Metro Diner starts preparing the chicken 48 hours before serving; it's brined for 24 hours and then marinated for an additional 24 hours.

The dish has been featured on The Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri and earns raves from guests, which is why it's no surprise the Fried Chicken & Waffle is the No. 1 dish served at Metro Diner. Since the holiday's inception in 2018, the diner has served over 2.2 million orders – that's over 8.8 million pieces of Fried Chicken!

"Our guests have helped make Fried Chicken & Waffles a smashing success for breakfast, lunch and dinner," said Metro Diner Co-Chairman Hugh Connerty. "We're excited to have even more to celebrate this year as we mark thirty years of serving diners the comfort foods they love to return to again and again."

Joining the Fried Chicken & Waffle festivities, Metro Diner is honoring 30 years of serving hearty American favorites to guests. To celebrate, diners can enjoy the restaurant's Anniversary Diner Flashbacks featuring a rotating menu of past beloved dishes, including the Pittsburgh Steak Salad – another Fieri favorite. Tune in online to see what's next.

The full menu is available for dine-in, takeout, curbside pick-up, or delivery. Guests may order by visiting www.metrodiner.com.

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with 59 locations across the country. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit www.metrodiner.com and "Like" Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and Twitter.

PR Contact:

Mariah Kulkin

mkulkin@tilsonpr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Metro Diner) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Metro Diner