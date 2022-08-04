Simon Moore, Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability to Retire After 33-Year Career with Air Products

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) today announced that Simon Moore, vice president of Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability, has elected to retire from Air Products at the end of March 2023 following a distinguished 33-year career with the Company.

A search for Moore's successor has commenced, and the Company will ensure a smooth and seamless transition of responsibilities.

"Simon informed me of his decision to retire at the end of March 2023, and I want to acknowledge and thank him for the continued, vital role he plays leading our engagement with investors, communities, and a variety of sustainability-focused stakeholders," said Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products' Chairman, President and CEO. "As we seek his successor, Simon will continue to provide his deep knowledge and expertise in support of our growth strategy and the many opportunities ahead for Air Products. I am grateful for his hard work, leadership and dedication to creating shareholder value."

"After 33 years with the Company, I can honestly say the combination of Air Products' strong industrial gas base business and its global, first-mover hydrogen projects puts Air Products in a unique position of strength," Moore said. "I remain very excited about Air Products' leadership in driving the Energy Transition – and the tremendous opportunities this continues to create for our employees, investors, customers and many other stakeholders. I look forward to supporting the search for my successor and to a smooth transition process as Air Products carries those strengths forward," he added.

Moore joined Air Products in 1990 as a Merchant Gases sales representative in Los Angeles. In 1995 he transferred to the Company's headquarters to support hydrogen onsite business development, and in 1998 he relocated to Houston, where he was named Tonnage business manager of the West Gulf Coast pipeline system. Moore relocated to Taiwan in 2004 when he was named director, fab development for Electronics and then global director, Electronic Materials, in 2007. He returned to headquarters in 2010 as director, Investor Relations. He became responsible for Corporate Relations in 2016 and Sustainability in 2020.

