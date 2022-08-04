The Kelley Group Named to ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Class of 2022

The Kelley Group honored for their thought leadership, education and impact in driving the wealth, investment and retirement industry forward

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kelley Group, a leading provider of training and coaching to the financial services industry, has been named to ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Class of 2022 for the "Thought Leadership and Education" category. The award is designed to recognize firms making outstanding efforts to better understand and train new and existing industry participants. Honored for its unique training programs, The Kelley Group utilizes role-play scenarios and homework assignments to reinforce the skills taught during training sessions. The firm's accountability and statistical tracking systems also provide the motivation participants need to integrate the skills they learn into their daily activities.

"We consider it a great honor to be deemed a finalist for this year's LUMINARIES," said Sarano Kelley, co-founder of The Kelley Group. "As trainers and coaches, we pride ourselves in having deeper dialogues with those we work with and providing them results-proven techniques."

"To be recognized by ThinkAdvisor for our work reaffirms that our approach to business development is filling a much-needed gap in our industry," added Brooke Kelley, co-founder of The Kelley Group.

The Kelley Group is at the forefront of providing the most progressive communication-skills training for financial professionals, including CEOs, managers, financial advisors and their teams. The Kelley Group's highly interactive approach and advanced communications-based training helps financial advisors increase client acquisitions consistently and teaches managers how to recruit top talents to their firm.

Because The Kelley Group offers training to both advisor and manager populations, its integrated approach to business development ensures all members of a participating advisory firm are operating from the same playbook. In the past year, hundreds of managers and more than ten thousand advisors have participated in The Kelley Group's programs via webinars, podcasts, virtual training and coaching, and face-to-face presentations.

About The Kelley Group

The Kelley Group is the financial services industry's leading provider of speaking, top-ranked coaching, and world-class training to elite advisers and senior managers throughout the premier North American financial institutions and independent channels. The Kelley Group is known for its breakthrough processes for producing tangible business-growth results. They regularly speak upon many of them via webinars, training, and platform presentations, where Sarano Kelley is consistently rated as a top speaker. Founded in 1996, the Kelleys have trained more than 250,000 financial professionals from all aspects of the industry, with Brooke Kelley serving as a long-time coach to many of the top Barron's and Forbes listed advisors, including some of the nation's most influential and accomplished female advisors. They have authored three books together, including Reversing the Deal Flow: The Secret to Prospects Calling You to Become Clients; The Game: Winning Your Life in 90 Days; and industry "how-to" book on recruiting, A Guide to the Recruiting Conundrum. For more information, visit http://www.thekelleygroup.net.

