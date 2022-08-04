Datadog Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue grew 74% year-over-year to $406 million

Strong growth of larger customers, with about 2,420 $100k+ ARR customers, up from 1,570 a year ago

Launched Observability Pipelines product

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We are pleased with our second quarter results, with 74% year-over-year revenue growth and strong profitability," said Olivier Pomel, co-founder and CEO of Datadog. "And we were proud to be named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability."

Pomel added, "In times like these, it's even more crucial that companies drive increased agility, efficiency, and competitive advantage. In order to do that, customers of all sizes and in all industries are progressing along their digital transformation and cloud migration journeys. And with the broadening capabilities of our end-to-end, unified platform, Datadog is uniquely capable of helping customers reach their transformation goals."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $406.1 million , an increase of 74% year-over-year.

GAAP operating loss was $(3.1) million ; GAAP operating margin was (1)%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $84.7 million ; non-GAAP operating margin was 21%.

GAAP net loss per diluted share was $(0.02) ; non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.24 .

Operating cash flow was $73.0 million , with free cash flow of $60.2 million .

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities were $1.7 billion as of June 30, 2022 .

Second Quarter & Recent Business Highlights:

As of June 30, 2022 , we had about 2,420 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, an increase of 54% from 1,570 as of June 30, 2021.

Announced the General Availability of Audit Trail. This new service enables customers to audit changes within the Datadog platform.

Announced the Launch of Observability Pipelines. This new product enables organizations to take greater control of their data so they can reliably scale their observability practices.

Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability.

Appointed Titi Cole to the Board of Directors. Cole is Citigroup's CEO of Legacy Franchises, overseeing the bank's consumer business in Asia , Europe , Middle East , Africa and Mexico .

Released the third edition of its The State of Serverless report, which is based on usage data from thousands of customers of all sizes and across all industries in Datadog's global customer base.

Achieved AWS Education Competency Status. This status recognizes that Datadog has demonstrated technical proficiency and success in building solutions that support mission-critical workloads of customers in the higher education, K-12 primary/secondary, research and publishing sectors.

Announced OpenTelemetry Protocol Support. This new capability brings the full monitoring capabilities of the Datadog platform to OpenTelemetry-instrumented applications, without the need to install a separate OpenTelemetry collector.

Enhanced Monitoring and Security for Kubernetes. To help companies more effectively monitor and secure Kubernetes environments, Datadog has launched Container Monitoring, Application Performance Monitoring and Security for Kubernetes users.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2022 Outlook:

Based on information as of today, August 4, 2022, Datadog is providing the following guidance:

Third Quarter 2022 Outlook:

Full Year 2022 Outlook:

Datadog has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP operating income, or as to non-GAAP net income per share, to their most directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation and employer payroll taxes on equity incentive plans. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Datadog's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Details:

What: Datadog financial results for the second quarter of 2022 and outlook for the third quarter and the full year 2022

When: August 4, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time ( 5:00 A.M. Pacific Time )

Dial in: To access the call in the U.S., please dial (866) 374-5140, and for international callers, please dial (404) 400-0571. Callers may provide conference password 70803954 to access the call more quickly, and are encouraged to dial into the call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining.

Webcast: https://investors.datadoghq.com (live and replay)

Replay: A replay of the call will be archived on the investor relations website

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding Datadog's strategy, product and platform capabilities, the benefits and expected closing of acquisitions, growth in and ability to capitalize on long-term market opportunities including the pace and scope of cloud migration and digital transformation, gross margins and operating margins including with respect to sales and marketing, research and development expenses, investments and capital expenditures as well as the impact of increased office activity and marketing, and Datadog's future financial performance, including its outlook for the third quarter and fiscal year 2022. These forward-looking statements are based on Datadog's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Datadog's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to (1) our recent rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth; (2) our history of operating losses; (3) our limited operating history; (4) our business depends on our existing customers purchasing additional subscriptions and products from us and renewing their subscriptions; (5) our ability to attract new customers; (6) our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; (7) risk of a security breach; (8) risk of interruptions or performance problems associated with our products and platform capabilities; (9) our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology or customer needs; (10) the competitive markets in which we participate; (11) risks associated with successfully managing our growth; (12) general market, political, economic, and business conditions including concerns about reduced economic growth and associated decreases in information technology spending; and (13) the impact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any related economic downturn could have on our or our customers' businesses, financial condition and results of operations. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Datadog discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this release and the earnings call referencing this press release: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic share, and free cash flow. Datadog uses each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate Datadog's financial performance. Datadog believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its operational performance, as further discussed below. Datadog's non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring and unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Datadog's reported financial results.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Datadog defines non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income (loss) as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for, as applicable: (1) stock-based compensation expense; (2) the amortization of acquired intangibles; (3) employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions; and (4) amortization of issuance costs. Datadog defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, minus capital expenditures and minus capitalized software development costs, if any. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing Datadog's operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation. Datadog utilizes stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its stockholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of acquired intangibles. Datadog views amortization of acquired intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of acquired intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. Datadog excludes employer payroll tax expense on equity incentive plans as these expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of Datadog's common stock at the time of vesting or exercise. As a result, these taxes may vary in any particular period independent of the financial and operating performance of Datadog's business.

Amortization of issuance costs. In May 2020, Datadog issued $747.5 million of convertible senior notes due 2025, which bear interest at an annual fixed rate of 0.125%. Debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument, are amortized as interest expense over the term. The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense will provide for a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Additionally, Datadog's management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow is meaningful to investors because it is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the strength of our liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities, reduced by capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, if any. The reduction of capital expenditures and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of Datadog's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that management does not consider to be indicative of our liquidity.

Operating Metrics

Datadog's number of customers with ARR of $100,000 or more and number of customers with ARR of $1 million or more are based on the ARR of each customer, as of the last month of the quarter.

We define the number of customers as the number of accounts with a unique account identifier for which we have an active subscription in the period indicated. Users of our free trials or tier are not included in our customer count. A single organization with multiple divisions, segments or subsidiaries is generally counted as a single customer. However, in some cases where they have separate billing terms, we may count separate divisions, segments or subsidiaries as multiple customers.

We define ARR as the annualized revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue, or MRR, and multiplying it by 12. MRR for each month is calculated by aggregating, for all customers during that month, monthly revenue from committed contractual amounts, additional usage, usage from subscriptions for a committed contractual amount of usage that is delivered as used, and monthly subscriptions. We updated the definition of MRR as of the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to capture usage from subscriptions with committed contractual amounts and applied this change retrospectively. ARR and MRR should be viewed independently of revenue, and do not represent our revenue under GAAP on a monthly or annualized basis, as they are operating metrics that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates. ARR and MRR are not intended to be replacements or forecasts of revenue.

Datadog, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue

$ 406,138

$ 233,549

$ 769,168

$ 432,098 Cost of revenue (1)(2)(3)

81,925

57,098

156,387

103,764 Gross profit

324,213

176,451

612,781

328,334 Operating expenses:















Research and development (1)(3)

177,699

94,779

328,307

174,045 Sales and marketing (1)(2)(3)

115,270

70,412

216,436

134,765 General and administrative (1)(3)

34,383

21,146

60,763

42,240 Total operating expenses

327,352

186,337

605,506

351,050 Operating (loss) income

(3,139)

(9,886)

7,275

(22,716) Other income:















Interest expense (4)

(4,541)

(5,064)

(9,788)

(10,536) Interest income and other income, net

7,669

5,292

13,356

11,065 Other income, net

3,128

228

3,568

529 (Loss) income before (provision for) benefit from income taxes

(11)

(9,658)

10,843

(22,187) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes

(4,868)

296

(5,984)

(243) Net (loss) income

$ (4,879)

$ (9,362)

$ 4,859

$ (22,430) Net (loss) income per share - basic

$ (0.02)

$ (0.03)

$ 0.02

$ (0.07) Net (loss) income per share - diluted

$ (0.02)

$ (0.03)

$ 0.01

$ (0.07) Weighted average shares used in calculating net (loss) income per share:















Basic

314,795

308,019

314,130

307,032 Diluted

314,795

308,019

345,444

307,032

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:















Cost of revenue

$ 2,355

$ 829

$ 4,008

$ 1,530 Research and development

53,309

21,639

98,005

37,708 Sales and marketing

17,590

6,606

32,185

13,616 General and administrative

9,145

5,441

15,085

10,522 Total

$ 82,399

$ 34,515

$ 149,283

$ 63,376

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles as follows:















Cost of revenue

$ 1,482

$ 908

$ 2,895

$ 1,263 Sales and marketing

206

163

409

163 Total

$ 1,688

$ 1,071

$ 3,304

$ 1,426

(3) Includes employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions as follows:















Cost of revenue

$ 70

$ 96

$ 172

$ 191 Research and development

2,829

2,101

6,126

3,872 Sales and marketing

605

2,776

1,714

3,955 General and administrative

217

194

474

318 Total

$ 3,721

$ 5,167

$ 8,486

$ 8,336

(4) Includes amortization of issuance costs as follows:















Interest expense

$ 842

$ 837

$ 1,682

$ 1,672 Total

$ 842

$ 837

$ 1,682

$ 1,672

Datadog, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands; unaudited)





June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 238,859

$ 270,973 Marketable securities

1,464,681

1,283,473 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,989 and $2,997 as of

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

305,501

268,824 Deferred contract costs, current

27,345

23,235 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

33,202

24,443 Total current assets

2,069,588

1,870,948 Property and equipment, net

97,791

75,152 Operating lease assets

64,016

61,355 Goodwill

334,687

292,176 Intangible assets, net

17,960

15,704 Deferred contract costs, non-current

46,840

42,062 Restricted cash

3,214

3,490 Other assets

20,391

19,907 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,654,487

$ 2,380,794 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Accounts payable

$ 47,650

$ 25,270 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

111,622

111,284 Operating lease liabilities, current

22,357

20,157 Deferred revenue, current

444,247

371,985 Total current liabilities

625,876

528,696 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

51,771

52,106 Convertible senior notes, net

737,160

735,482 Deferred revenue, non-current

14,526

13,896 Other liabilities

10,034

9,411 Total liabilities

1,439,367

1,339,591 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Common stock

3

3 Additional paid-in capital

1,380,873

1,197,136 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18,509)

(3,830) Accumulated deficit

(147,247)

(152,106) Total stockholders' equity

1,215,120

1,041,203 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,654,487

$ 2,380,794

Datadog, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (In thousands; unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net (loss) income

$ (4,879)

$ (9,362)

$ 4,859

$ (22,430) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

8,118

5,463

15,512

9,865 Amortization of discounts or premiums on marketable securities

2,738

3,854

6,697

8,113 Amortization of issuance costs

842

837

1,682

1,672 Amortization of deferred contract costs

6,558

4,074

12,580

7,853 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized

82,399

34,515

149,283

63,376 Non-cash lease expense

5,275

4,049

9,686

8,061 Allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable

1,133

502

1,931

527 Loss on disposal of property and equipment

326

153

1,149

156 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net

(30,781)

(34,131)

(38,100)

(24,908) Deferred contract costs

(13,303)

(9,990)

(21,469)

(16,701) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(4,238)

3,461

(12,629)

(2,537) Other assets

(947)

(1,504)

(1,752)

(932) Accounts payable

30,803

16,598

23,179

7,372 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(1,399)

(2,374)

(4,310)

7,308 Deferred revenue

(9,685)

35,578

72,050

56,578 Net cash provided by operating activities

72,960

51,723

220,348

103,373 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Purchases of marketable securities

(389,079)

(340,652)

(718,785)

(490,983) Maturities of marketable securities

317,051

316,972

516,754

570,206 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

(1)

35,218

2,006

41,715 Purchases of property and equipment

(5,987)

(3,229)

(15,501)

(4,227) Capitalized software development costs

(6,807)

(6,209)

(14,780)

(12,392) Cash paid for acquisition of businesses; net of cash acquired

(34,695)

(188,839)

(39,566)

(200,348) Net cash used in investing activities

(119,518)

(186,739)

(269,872)

(96,029) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from exercise of stock options

2,206

2,887

6,451

6,162 Proceeds for issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan

13,557

9,794

13,557

9,794 Employee payroll taxes paid related to net share settlement under the employee stock purchase plan

—

—

—

(245) Repayments of convertible senior notes

—

—

(3)

— Net cash provided by financing activities

15,763

12,681

20,005

15,711

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,242)

120

(2,871)

(662)

















NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(33,037)

(122,215)

(32,390)

22,393 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—Beginning of period

275,110

373,319

274,463

228,711 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—End of period

$ 242,073

$ 251,104

$ 242,073

$ 251,104

















RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH WITHIN THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

TO THE AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THE STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ABOVE: Cash and cash equivalents

$ 238,859

$ 247,442

$ 238,859

$ 247,442 Restricted cash

3,214

3,662

3,214

3,662 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 242,073

$ 251,104

$ 242,073

$ 251,104

Datadog, Inc. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin















GAAP gross profit

$ 324,213

$ 176,451

$ 612,781

$ 328,334 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense

2,355

829

4,008

1,530 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles

1,482

908

2,895

1,263 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

70

96

172

191 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 328,120

$ 178,284

$ 619,856

$ 331,318 GAAP gross margin

80 %

76 %

80 %

76 % Non-GAAP gross margin

81 %

76 %

81 %

77 %

















Reconciliation of operating expenses















GAAP research and development

$ 177,699

$ 94,779

$ 328,307

$ 174,045 Less: Stock-based compensation expense

(53,309)

(21,639)

(98,005)

(37,708) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

(2,829)

(2,101)

(6,126)

(3,872) Non-GAAP research and development

$ 121,561

$ 71,039

$ 224,176

$ 132,465

















GAAP sales and marketing

$ 115,270

$ 70,412

$ 216,436

$ 134,765 Less: Stock-based compensation expense

(17,590)

(6,606)

(32,185)

(13,616) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles

(206)

(163)

(409)

(163) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

(605)

(2,776)

(1,714)

(3,955) Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$ 96,869

$ 60,867

$ 182,128

$ 117,031

















GAAP general and administrative

$ 34,383

$ 21,146

$ 60,763

$ 42,240 Less: Stock-based compensation expense

(9,145)

(5,441)

(15,085)

(10,522) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

(217)

(194)

(474)

(318) Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 25,021

$ 15,511

$ 45,204

$ 31,400

















Reconciliation of operating (loss) income and operating margin















GAAP operating (loss) income

$ (3,139)

$ (9,886)

$ 7,275

$ (22,716) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense

82,399

34,515

149,283

63,376 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles

1,688

1,071

3,304

1,426 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

3,721

5,167

8,486

8,336 Non-GAAP operating income

$ 84,669

$ 30,867

$ 168,348

$ 50,422 GAAP operating margin

(1) %

(4) %

1 %

(5) % Non-GAAP operating margin

21 %

13 %

22 %

12 %

















Reconciliation of net (loss) income















GAAP net (loss) income

$ (4,879)

$ (9,362)

$ 4,859

$ (22,430) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense

82,399

34,515

149,283

63,376 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles

1,688

1,071

3,304

1,426 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

3,721

5,167

8,486

8,336 Plus: Amortization of issuance costs

842

837

1,682

1,672 Non-GAAP net income

$ 83,771

$ 32,228

$ 167,614

$ 52,380 Net income per share - basic

$ 0.27

$ 0.10

$ 0.53

$ 0.17 Net income per share - diluted

$ 0.24

$ 0.09

$ 0.49

$ 0.15 Shares used in non-GAAP net income per share calculations:















Basic

314,795

308,019

314,130

307,032 Diluted

344,854

342,307

345,444

342,229

Datadog, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (In thousands; unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 72,960

$ 51,723

$ 220,348

$ 103,373 Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(5,987)

(3,229)

(15,501)

(4,227) Less: Capitalized software development costs

(6,807)

(6,209)

(14,780)

(12,392) Free cash flow

$ 60,166

$ 42,285

$ 190,067

$ 86,754 Free cash flow margin

15 %

18 %

25 %

20 %

