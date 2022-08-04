AskGrowers Launches Cannabis Growing 101 Guide

The online free resource consolidates how to grow weed for beginners.

KYIV, Ukraine, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AskGrowers , a website that educates U.S. cannabis consumers and provides brands and dispensaries the ability to sell and showcase products online, has launched Cannabis Growing 101 . AskGrowers worked with top industry professionals to consolidate how to grow legal cannabis by exploring the different methods, how to seed, and the correct time to harvest cannabis.

"As a new grower, you may not know where you should start. That is why AskGrowers created Cannabis Growing 101. It provides information to our readers on how they can start growing their own cannabis at home," said Igor Dunaevsky, Managing Partner at AskGrowers.

"The story goes that if you want something done correctly, do it yourself. And if you want to enjoy the best weed? Grow it yourself! With such an impressive variety of cultivation methods, enjoying homebred marijuana at less cost and little effort is easier than you think," Irene Stepanenko, CEO at AskGrowers.

The guide starts with an interactive map that shows you which states cannabis homegrowing is legal and how much you can grow in your state. Next, you will learn in layman's terms about the anatomy of cannabis, the variety of strains, and the different growing methods, whether indoor or outdoor. The online resource also includes information on the following:

❖ Weed germination

❖ Transplanting

❖ Growing temperatures

❖ Light exposure

❖ Aeration and ventilation

❖ Irrigation

❖ Supplies (tents, fertilizer, etc.)

❖ Growing stages

❖ Harvesting

About AskGrowers

AskGrowers.com is a cannabis resource portal specializing in the gathering and providing of detailed brand and product information from legal cannabis businesses across the United States. Operating entirely online, AskGrowers offers in-depth product reviews and brand profiles designed to keep consumers well-informed and confident of their online cannabis purchases. Founded in New York in 2019, AskGrowers operates offices in New York and Ukraine, and focuses on states with either legal, recreational or medical programs.

