Acer Announces Q2 2022 Net Income at NT$1.72 Billion and Earnings Per Share at NT$0.58

TAIPEI, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022: consolidated revenues were NT$72.32 billion; gross profits were NT$8.0 billion with 11.1% margin; operating income was NT$2.17 billion with 3.0% margin; and net income [1] was NT$1.72 billion with 2.4% margin and earnings per share of NT$0.58.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer) (PRNewswire)

Since the first quarter, Acer has focused on enhancing its supply chain management and product sell out. The second quarter ended with inventory value at NT$63.44 million, marking a slight decline from the first quarter. In addition, Acer's Vero line of eco-conscious devices and glasses-free stereoscopic 3D SpatialLabs products have sold well worldwide.

This year, Acer expects revenues from its PC business in the second half to be lower than the previous year. However, its strategy to build multiple business engines continues to gain momentum, and the second quarter revenues of businesses other than PCs and displays contributed to 21.1% of the total revenue, compared to 16.2% a year earlier. Acer e-Enabling Business (6811.TW) will be listed on the Mainboard of the Taipei Exchange this month, while Acer Gaming Inc. (6908.TW) plans to file for listing on the emerging market during the third quarter.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2022 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acer