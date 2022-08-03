RV Retailer's Airstream of Tampa Store Recognized as the Largest Airstream Dealership in the World for 3rd Consecutive Year

Airstream of Tampa #1 in All Three Categories (Overall, Touring Coaches and Travel Trailers)

Airstream of Austin #1 in Central Region

Airstream of Tampa Sets Airstream Store Records for Sales in All Three Categories

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") announced today that Airstream of Tampa has been recognized by Airstream as the #1 ranked Airstream dealer in the world for RV units retailed.

Airstream of Tampa #1 in All Three Categories (Overall, Touring Coaches and Travel Trailers) (PRNewswire)

RV Retailer's Airstream of Tampa won all three categories of the competition for #1 in Airstream sales in the United States, including overall sales, touring coaches and travel trailer sales. Airstream of Tampa set a new record in overall sales, travel trailer and touring coaches for the year, with touring coaches topping over 100 sales for the first time for any dealer in the history of Airstream. In addition, RV Retailer's Airstream store in the Austin, Texas market was the #1 ranked Airstream dealer in the Central Region for travel trailers.

"We are excited to celebrate Airstream of Tampa achieving for a third consecutive year the #1 Top Overall Dealer of Airstream products in the entire United States and World," stated Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RV Retailer. "We are proud of our Airstream of Austin store for ranking #1 for Airstream travel trailers in the U.S. Central Region for a fourth year in a row."

"Our teams at both stores are extraordinary with an incredible focus on the customer experience," added Jon Ferrando. "We also appreciate our incredible partnership and the support we receive from Airstream."

"We couldn't be more pleased to present Airstream of Tampa with the #1 retail location award for the third consecutive year," said Bob Wheeler, President and CEO of Airstream, Inc. "Without the hard work and tireless dedication of the team there they never would have accomplished what they have in such a short period of time. Congrats to everyone that played a part!"

RV Retailer has the following ten Airstream store locations: Airstream of Tampa, Airstream of Austin, Airstream of Greensboro, RV One Superstores Orlando, RV One Superstores Des Moines, RV One Superstores Gainesville, RV One Superstores Jacksonville, RV One Superstores Albany, RV One Superstores St Augustine and recently announced acquisition of Airstream of South Carolina (John's RV).

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and throughout the customer RV ownership experience. RV Retailer has 103 RV locations in 32 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Floyd's RV, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, RV Outlet USA, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer has a great management team led by founder Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue and founded RV Retailer in 2018. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

