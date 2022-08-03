AXCELIS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022

System Bookings and Backlog Continue to Hit Record Levels

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2022.

Highlights for the second quarter are as follows:

  • The Company reported second quarter revenue of $221.2 million, compared to $203.6 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Operating profit for the quarter was $54.1 million, compared to $48.9 million for the first quarter.
  • Net income for the quarter was $44.2 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $41.6 million, or $1.22 per diluted share in the first quarter.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 44.8%, compared to 44.1% in the first quarter.
  • Record systems backlog of $869.5 million and bookings of $432.8 million in the second quarter.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $287.9 million on June 30, 2022, compared to $297.9 million on March 31, 2022. This is net of $12.5 million of repurchased shares in the second quarter.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "Axcelis delivered outstanding second quarter financial performance well above our guidance due to robust demand and our strong execution. It is an exciting time for Axcelis with significant growth in the ion implant TAM, solid customer demand for our products and long term growth prospects in the power device market. System bookings and shipments continue to hit record levels. As a result, Axcelis now expects to achieve revenue of greater than $875 million in 2022."

Business Outlook
For the third quarter ending September 30, 2022, Axcelis expects revenues of $220 - $228 million. Gross margin in the third quarter is expected to be approximately 42%. Third quarter operating profit is forecast to be between $44.5 - $47.5 million with earnings per diluted share between $1.10 - $1.15. For the full year, the Company expects to achieve revenue of greater than $875 million with gross margins of approximately 42.5%.

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call
The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the second quarter 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a Participant here:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9300aa06c3a84686ae778970f11de3e8

Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

















Three months ended 


Six months ended





June 30,


June 30,




2022


2021


2022


2021


Revenue:














Product


$

213,926


$

140,156


$

410,458


$

266,765


Services



7,251



7,118



14,314



13,285


Total revenue



221,177



147,274



424,772



280,050


Cost of revenue:














Product



115,754



76,688



223,395



147,022


Services



6,242



6,572



12,429



12,579


Total cost of revenue



121,996



83,260



235,824



159,601


Gross profit



99,181



64,014



188,948



120,449


Operating expenses:














Research and development



18,731



16,623



35,704



32,308


Sales and marketing



12,703



12,177



23,994



22,564


General and administrative



13,602



11,217



26,180



21,230


Total operating expenses



45,036



40,017



85,878



76,102


Income from operations



54,145



23,997



103,070



44,347


Other (expense) income:














Interest income



352



40



447



73


Interest expense



(1,250)



(1,274)



(2,768)



(2,303)


Other, net



(5,051)



(15)



(6,669)



(1,168)


Total other expense



(5,949)



(1,249)



(8,990)



(3,398)


Income before income taxes



48,196



22,748



94,080



40,949


Income tax provision



4,007



3,842



8,276



5,563


Net income


$

44,189


$

18,906


$

85,804


$

35,386


Net income per share:














Basic


$

1.34


$

0.56


$

2.59


$

1.05


Diluted


$

1.32


$

0.55


$

2.54


$

1.03


Shares used in computing net income per share:














Basic weighted average common shares



33,096



33,677



33,170



33,696


Diluted weighted average common shares



33,562



34,311



33,770



34,473


Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)











June 30,


December 31,




2022


2021


ASSETS








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents


$

287,167


$

294,923


Accounts receivable, net



146,120



104,410


Inventories, net



213,063



194,984


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



33,378



24,929


Total current assets



679,728



619,246


Property, plant and equipment, net



35,572



34,972


Operating lease assets



10,879



9,242


Finance lease assets, net



18,590



19,238


Long-term restricted cash



753



757


Deferred income taxes



33,715



35,454


Other assets



32,499



34,331


Total assets


$

811,736


$

753,240


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable


$

49,410


$

38,025


Accrued compensation



17,150



30,732


Warranty



8,348



6,424


Income taxes



321



887


Deferred revenue



62,685



60,454


Current portion of finance lease obligation



1,101



979


Other current liabilities



13,955



12,639


Total current liabilities



152,970



150,140


Long-term finance lease obligation



45,822



46,415


Long-term deferred revenue



8,864



7,982


Other long-term liabilities



17,153



9,744


Total liabilities



224,809



214,281










Stockholders' equity:








Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 33,094 shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2022; 33,240 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021



33



33


Additional paid-in capital



549,401



559,883


Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



39,582



(22,722)


Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(2,089)



1,765


Total stockholders' equity



586,927



538,959


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

811,736


$

753,240










