TOWNEPLACE SUITES DOWNTOWN ORLANDO EARNS MARRIOTT SELECT BRANDS OPENING HOTEL OF THE YEAR 2021

Newly Opened Extended-Stay Hotel In Downtown Orlando Earns Prestigious Marriott Select Brands Award

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The TownePlace Suites by Marriott Orlando Downtown in Florida has been named the recipient of the 2021 Marriott Select Brands Opening Hotel of the Year. In addition, the hotel is a Gold Circle Award winner for being in the top ten percent of its brand in overall guest satisfaction scores. The awards program recognizes and celebrates the outstanding achievements of hotel teams and individuals at Marriott Select Brands hotels across the globe.

The hotel's dedicated leadership and exemplary team performance were significant factors in achieving this award. Leadership needed to impact hotel performance results positively, and all team members needed to complete all required training. Hotels qualified for the award included all properties opened between November 2019 and September 2021, with the TownePlace Suites Orlando Downtown opening in December 2020.

The TownePlace Suites Orlando Downtown is located in the SoDo District and minutes from Orlando Health, Amway Center, and things to do in the downtown area. Upon entering the lobby, guests will be greeted with an inviting aesthetic of a warm color palette featuring soft neutrals and deeper tones, contrasting with pops of steel blue and muted turquoise. The decor pieces resemble different global influences appealing to the modern traveler. Elevated details like the built-ins and ceiling design parallel a residential design giving the hotel its home-away-from-home vibe.

This pet-friendly hotel offers spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom suites with separate living and sleeping areas, comfy beds, and full kitchens. Additional amenities such as free WiFi, connected Smart TVs, free breakfast, and adjustable workspaces are great for extended hotel stays in Orlando. The TownePlace Suites Orlando Downtown offers convenience with various food options nearby and an on-property bar with light fare.

Located at 51 Columbia Street, it operates as a Marriott franchise, owned by 51 Columbia Hotel Property LLC and managed by Naples Hotel Group of Naples, FL.

About TownePlace Suites by Marriott®

TownePlace Suites by Marriott is an award-winning, all-suites hotel brand ideal for travelers who want to make the most out of longer stays. With over 470 properties across the U.S. and Canada, the brand's simple yet innovative design, features personal touches and clever details that also provide a sense of calm and comfort. Offering studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, TownePlace Suites helps guests settle in and feel right at home. For more information or reservations, visit www.towneplacesuites.com. TownePlace Suites is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Naples Hotel Group



Naples Hotel Group is a hotel development and management company based in Florida and prides itself on building long-term relationships with quality people and organizations. The Naples, FL hotel group specializes in Hotel Management and Development of upscale limited and select-service hotels. Naples Hotel Group has achieved superior results and has a proven ability to enhance hotels' performance by using their experience, responsiveness, and extensive resources. For more information about Naples Hotel Group visit http://www.napleshotelgroup.com, and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

