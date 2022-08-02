Standard Motor Products Awards $20,000 Across Two Scholarships Programs

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2022 scholarships: The Blue Streak® 'Better Then, Better Now' Scholarship and the SMP 'Women in Auto Care' Scholarship. Four students pursuing educations in automotive technology and repair are awarded scholarships to apply toward their education at an automotive technical school or college.

From hundreds of candidates, four exemplary students were selected based on the relevance of their answers, their experience, and their plans for future careers in the auto care industry. Each will be awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

The Blue Streak® 'Better Then, Better Now' winners are Nathan McGuire of Beloit, Kansas, and Chukwuebuka Ani of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The SMP 'Women in Auto Care' Scholarship, which encourages women to pursue careers as automotive technicians, is awarding scholarships to Hannah Armstrong of Carrollton, Texas, and Emmalee Howard of Remsen, New York.

Each program was open to legal residents of the United States and Puerto Rico. Entrants were required to be at least 18 years of age, and be currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two- or four-year College, University, or post-high school educational program pursuing an education in automotive technology or repair.

In congratulating the recipients, John Herc, Vice President of Engine Management Marketing stated, "SMP is proud to continually support our future technicians. Programs that provide training for current technicians and offer opportunities such as these scholarships are at the heart of SMP. The auto care industry is in good hands with the next generation of technicians. Congratulations to the worthy recipients, and thank you to all of the students who participated by applying."

SMP believes in education and training, and has been supporting future technicians with scholarship programs for over a decade.

About Blue Streak® by Standard®

Since its introduction, the Blue Streak® brand has been known for premium automotive quality. Made to stand the test of time, Blue Streak® parts are always engineered for superior performance and durability. Featuring heavier- duty ignition coils, premium VVT components, and hi-temp blower motor resistor kits, and ignition coils for import vehicles, the Blue Streak® line has been the professional technicians' choice since 1934, and every Blue Streak® part is backed by our limited lifetime warranty. To learn more, visit StandardBlueStreak.com.

About SMP:

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do- it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety- related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

