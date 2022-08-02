Sameday Health Names Sarah Thomas as General Counsel

The new General Counsel brings vast experience counseling corporate and legislative legal teams in direct-to-consumer healthcare

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sameday Health , a world-class testing and wellness provider, today announced that it has named Sarah Thomas as General Counsel. As General Counsel, Thomas will serve as the executive leader for Sameday Health's Legal, Compliance, and People teams.

Thomas most recently served at Favor, a digital health company, where she provided strategic counsel on all matters of operations including telehealth, pharmacy, and new product launches. Prior, she served as Deputy General Counsel and founding member of the legal department at SmileDirectClub, one of the largest direct-to-consumer brands in the nation. Additionally, she served as Senior Regulatory Counsel at Asurion, as well as Senior Counsel of Regulatory Affairs and Operations Support at Correct Care Solutions (now Wellpath). Thomas' legislative experience also includes revising New Mexico's Telehealth Act in 2019 to expand access to dental care.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Sarah to the team and excited for the impact she will have on Sameday Health clients and employees, namely our legal and compliance departments," said Felix Huettenbach, Sameday Health CEO and Founder. "Her deep knowledge of legislative and corporate law combined with her extensive direct-to-consumer healthcare experience will help us reach new heights as we continue to expand our health and wellness service offerings."

Thomas holds her JD from the University of Arizona and her undergraduate degree from UCLA.

About Sameday Health

Sameday Health is dedicated to healthcare as a complete experience, not simply a service. Our purpose is to create healthcare that centers around the client, combining a human approach with intuitive technology. We offer quality, personalized care wherever you are including in our clinics or at your door.

Inspired by the lotus flower's ability to grow in even the toughest terrains, Sameday Health is determined to create a sense of hope and help with our clients. Since opening our first clinic in Venice, CA at the height of the COVID 19-pandemic, the Sameday team has been focused on closing gaps in the healthcare system from testing to wellness to care. Devoted to responding immediately to our client's needs, we are providing expanded same day healthcare in our locations including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Miami, DC, Boston, and more.

Sameday Health serves its clients wherever and whenever it is most convenient for them. In most cases there is at home and same day.

