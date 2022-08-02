Positive Results Announced from Phase III IMscin001 Study Evaluating Subcutaneous Formulation of Tecentriq® with ENHANZE® in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Subcutaneous formulation with ENHANZE® reduced treatment time to 3-8 minutes compared to 30-60 minutes for standard intravenous infusion

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme") today announced that Roche's Phase III IMscin001 study evaluating a subcutaneous (SC) formulation of Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) with Halozyme's ENHANZE® technology met its co-primary endpoints.

The study showed non-inferior levels of Tecentriq® in the blood (pharmacokinetics), when injected subcutaneously, compared with intravenous (IV) infusion in cancer immunotherapy-naïve patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for whom prior platinum therapy has failed. The safety profile of the SC formulation was consistent with IV Tecentriq®.

"These positive results further demonstrate the opportunity for a coformulation of ENHANZE to potentially benefit patients by reducing the treatment time of Tecentriq to 3-8 minutes as a SC delivery from 30-60 minutes for IV treatment," commented Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer of Halozyme. "We are delighted to announce these positive results, which represent our second positive Phase III trial announcement this year for our Wave Three products."

Roche will share detailed findings of the IMscin001 study at an upcoming medical meeting and submit the data for regulatory approval to health authorities globally, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

About ENHANZE® Technology

Halozyme's proprietary ENHANZE® drug delivery technology is based on its patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20). rHuPH20 has been shown to remove traditional limitations on the volume of biologics that can be delivered subcutaneously (just under the skin). By using rHuPH20, some biologics and compounds that are administered intravenously may instead be delivered subcutaneously. ENHANZE® may also benefit subcutaneous biologics by reducing the need for multiple injections.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids in order to reduce the treatment burden to patients. Having touched more than 600,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics, ViiV Healthcare and Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technology that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has a commercial portfolio of proprietary products including XYOSTED®, TLANDO™ and NOCDURNA® and partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with industry leading pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical, Covis Pharma, Pfizer and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology and the possible benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs and facilitating more rapid delivery and administration of larger volumes of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery. Forward looking statements also include statements concerning the future development and commercialization efforts of the Company's collaboration partner including plans to submit the clinical trial data referred to in this press release for regulatory approval to health authorities. These forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected results or delays in the growth of the Company's ENHANZE® business, or in the development, regulatory review and approval or commercialization of ENHANZE® products, including any potential delays caused by the current COVID-19 global pandemic, regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

