NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES ITS INCOMING 2022 CLASS OF INDUCTEES

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) is thrilled to announce its 14th class of inductees, once again highlighting some of the state's best and brightest.

The inductees showcase the wide-ranging talent of the Garden State, from former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski to comedian Chelsea Handler. Other inductees include singer-songwriter and drummer Max Weinberg.

The 14th Annual Induction Ceremony will be broadcast on My9NJ and on NJ PBS, radio and prominent social media platforms, making the event widely available to the public. This year's ceremony will be virtual, but NJHOF officials look forward to holding a live ceremony in 2023.

"New Jersey is never at a loss for heroes and role models for coming generations," says Jon F. Hanson, chairman of the NJHOF. "We are honored to celebrate the lives and contributions of these notable New Jersey luminaries throughout the state, at our terminals and Parkway service areas, and next year at our Entertainment and Learning Center at American Dream."

The New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is:

Sports



Enterprise Ron Jaworski**, Voorhees, former

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and

National Football League (NFL) analyst Ralph Izzo, Cranbury, businessman and

former nuclear physicist



Heather O'Reilly, East Brunswick,

professional soccer player and three-time

Olympic medalist Dr. Roy Vagelos, Westfield, physician and

business executive



Performing Arts The Unanue Family, Alpine, Ridgefield

Park, founder of Goya Foods



Chelsea Handler, Livingston,

Award-winning comedian, television host,

best-selling author and advocate Public Service



Max Weinberg, Newark, drummer and

television personality Governor Richard J. Hughes*, Florence Township, lawyer, politician, and judge





Dorothea Dix, Trenton*, Nurse and

advocate for mentally ill



Arts & Letters





Margaret Bourke-White*, Bound Brook, photographer and documentary photographer





Walter Dean Myers*, Jersey City, writer of children's books and young adult literature





Unsung Heroes





NJ Medal of Honor Recipients





*Being honored posthumously.





**Previous inductee, but being formally inducted this year.



The 12 inductees in the five categories were chosen out of 50 nominees after a public vote.

ABOUT THE NJHOF: Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 12 ceremonies for more than 180 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors , like Hackensack Meridian Health, without which none of our endeavors would be possible. For more information, go to www.njhalloffame.org .

