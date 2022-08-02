InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Touch Stick/Sanitizer Product (ALL-2833)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I developed this idea to create a convenient way to carry a touch stick that self-sanitizes with my own favorite hand sanitizer," said an inventor, from Fort Benning, Ga. "The ALWAYS SANITIZED TOUCH STICK prevents having to directly touch germy surfaces that a plethora of people have touched before me. My design allows the users to pull the touch stick away from the sanitizing base that stays attached to a lanyard, purse, or any item of the user's choosing. This makes it easy to use on-the-go."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to use public keypads, touchscreens and buttons. It ensures the touch stick can be immediately sanitized after use. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it provides added protection and peace of mind during the current pandemic and any future outbreaks. Additionally, the invention features an easy way to change out sanitizer and a portable design that is simple to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2833, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

