INTEGRITY Security Services and P3Mobility Deliver Secure Solutions to Ann Arbor ATCMTD Program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS) today announces that its Traffic Management Center Authority (TMCA) has been selected by P3Mobility to deliver SCMS vehicle-to-everything (V2X) certificates and key storage to ensure secure V2X fee-collection to P3Moblity for the Smart Intersections Project in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This project is funded by the USDOT Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) program. The project will create utility for stakeholders by providing a roadmap for the commercialization and deployment of connected and automated vehicles (CAVs). This TMCA together with the ISS SCMS, collectively known as the Security Credential Management System (SCMS), will work with P3Mobility to securely facilitate V2X transactions for a secure connected infrastructure.

INTEGRITY Security Services Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to be partnering with ISS on the University of Michigan Smart Intersections Project," said P3Mobility CEO Erin Milligan. "ISS is an industry leader in CAV SCMS and its involvement in this project will pave the way for accelerated national deployment of the CAV ecosystem."

The Smart Intersections Project is deploying V2X hardware at over 20 intersections and in over 200 vehicles. P3Mobility will be delivering a Fleet Signal Priority (FSP) solution that allows vehicle fleets to pay a fee for dynamically extended green lights. P3Mobility's FSP solution improves safety, reduces emissions, and allows revenue to be generated by a city. P3Mobility will also introduce a Fleet Intelligence solution and prepare a CAV Implementation Guide. The Implementation Guide will be made available to cities and states to help them to design, build, operate, finance, and maintain smart infrastructure. This vital resource will provide a public jurisdiction with the tools it needs to understand the process of introducing a safety-enhancing and economically sustainable V2X ecosystem.

"ISS is pleased to be partnering with P3Mobility to enhance the security of V2X messaging within the growing Connected Vehicle community," says David Sequino, Co-Founder and President of INTEGRITY Security Services.

ISS' SCMS provides a highly scalable system for issuing security credentials to Connected Vehicle RSUs' and OBUs' components and the tools needed by traffic management authorities to facilitate V2X fee-collection. "ISS is pleased to work with P3Mobility to ensure the security goals are achieved within the ATCMTD mandate both today and in the future," says Murray Egan, Director of Sales for INTEGRITY Security Services.

The ISS SCMS is the de facto standard and global leader serving more Connected Vehicle projects than any other SCMS in the world. The ISS SCMS is the only SCMS scalable to meet global needs for both production and ongoing device top-offs.

The ISS SCMS has now been used to create two national-level credential management systems. In 2017, ISS delivered the V2X Root CA and Certificate Management System that actively serve North American connected vehicle projects. This Root CA has attained and maintained the WebTrust for Certification Authorities Trust Services Seal. In 2019, ISS delivered Australia's Queensland C-ITS Security Credential Management System (AU CSCMS) which includes the current Australian C-ITS Root CA. In addition to these production-grade systems, ISS provides the SCMS infrastructures used throughout the world in various pilots, trials, and research projects.

About INTEGRITY Security Services

INTEGRITY Security Services LLC (ISS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Hills Software LLC, and was established to provide best practice embedded security products and infrastructure solutions for protecting smart connected devices from cyber security attacks. End-to-end automotive solutions range from secure ECU platforms, to large-scale public key management systems, to supply chain security solutions. As the leading V2X certificate provider, ISS operates the V2X Root CA and provides its V2X Certificate Management Service (CMS) to both DSRC and C-V2X OBUs and RSUs used in USDOT CV Pilots and other state and local DOT projects across the United States. For more information, please visit www.ghsiss.com.

About P3Mobility

P3Mobility provides consulting services and a software platform that enables fee-collection and a sustainable commercial business model in the V2X ecosystem. P3Mobility's patent protected AAA Server provides a road operator or public jurisdiction with the means of financing, operating, and maintaining V2X and other smart infrastructure through the facilitation of various "smart road services." For more information, please visit www.p3mobility.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, INTEGRITY Security Services, the INTEGRITY Security Services logo, and INTEGRITY are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software LLC and/or INTEGRITY Security Services LLC in the US and/or internationally. ISS, CMS, the ISS CMS logo, the Security Credential Management System logo, and the DLM logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of INTEGRITY Security Services in the US and/or internationally. All other trademarks (registered or otherwise) are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INTEGRITY Security Services