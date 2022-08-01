Texas de Brazil's Annual Fundraiser Benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital August 1st - September 30th

Texas de Brazil will match up to $25,000 in guest donations

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests dining at Texas de Brazil from August 1st to September 30th can join the Brazilian-American steakhouse brand as it launches its annual campaign to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital : Finding cures. Saving children.® Since beginning the partnership in 2013, Texas de Brazil and its patrons have raised nearly $1,000,000 for St. Jude.

Guests dining at domestic locations can help support patients and families at St. Jude by adding contributions of any dollar amount to their check totals at the end of their dining experience. To reward the guest for their donation, Texas de Brazil is providing a $5 dining certificate for every $5 donated. Gift certificates have a maximum potential of $50 and must be redeemed during a future visit. Texas de Brazil will be matching donations up to $25,000.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Each year, approximately 16,000 children and teens in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer. Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is about people and organizations coming together to raise funds and awareness needed to cure childhood cancer. Supporters can join St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as it rallies the nation to make a significant impact and save more kids.

"Year after year, our guests continue to support our partnership with St. Jude and because of them, we are able to help St. Jude end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases," says Salim Asrawi, president of Texas de Brazil. "We value our guests and their contributions, as well as our employees who eagerly promote the campaign and ensure its success," he adds.

Because of generous supporters, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

About Texas de Brazil Churrascaria

Texas de Brazil is an authentic Brazilian-American steakhouse featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil now has locations in 20 states along with 12 international locations. For more information, visit www.texasdebrazil.com .

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

