Amy Wulfestieg Joins Brightspeed as Chief Communications Officer

Senior Executive Brings Decades of Corporate Communications and Strategy Experience as Company Executes on Planned $2 Billion Fiber Optics Transformation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Amy Wulfestieg as Chief Communications Officer, effective immediately. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Bob Mudge, Ms. Wulfestieg is responsible for leading the strategy, planning, and implementation of internal and external communications, change management, and engagement activities for the company.

Ms. Wulfestieg has an extensive record of achievement in building and sustaining a culture that aligns and connects stakeholders to business strategy through effective communications. She most recently served as Senior Director, Internal Communications at Nordstrom, where she was accountable for developing and implementing the retailer's internal communications strategy supporting 65,000 employees across the U.S. and Canada. Prior to Nordstrom, Ms. Wulfestieg served as Executive Vice President, Communications at Alight Solutions, where she led internal and external communications strategy, planning, and execution for all aspects of communication, including executive communications, client communications, reputation management, mergers and acquisitions, and employee engagement. Previously, she held several communications positions at Aon Hewitt/Hewitt Associates, most recently serving as Vice President, Communications.

"We are delighted to have a leader with Amy's perspective, deep experience, and results orientation join our Brightspeed team," said Mr. Mudge. "Our goal is to establish Brightspeed as a brand that makes best-in-class broadband a reality for communities across our footprint, with a customer experience known for simplicity, reliability, and choice. Amy will be an outstanding ambassador for our brand and our organization in fostering a high level of engagement with customers, employees, and external stakeholders alike."

"I am thrilled to join Brightspeed at such an exciting time for the new business," said Ms. Wulfestieg. "Brightspeed has such a vibrant culture, founded on a compelling and relatable purpose and vision, and there could not be a more relevant time to communicate the value we will bring to our customers. Access to high-quality internet is an essential enabler of community equity and growth. Brightspeed is pursuing a once in a generation opportunity, and it is a privilege to be part of the mission to help bridge the digital divide."

Brightspeed plans to invest at least $2 billion to build a network that will bring faster, more reliable internet and Wi-Fi to mainly rural communities throughout the Midwest, Southeast, and certain parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company's planned fiber optics transformation is expected to reach up to 3 million homes and businesses over the next five years, including in many places where fiber and advanced technology have not historically been deployed.

Brightspeed will initially be comprised of incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) assets and associated operations of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), which are the subject of a pending acquisition by Apollo-managed funds (NYSE: APO). The company has secured all necessary state-required regulatory approvals in the 20 states in its operating footprint. The parties expect to obtain final FCC approval in the third quarter, and to close the transaction in early fourth quarter.

For more information about Brightspeed, visit the company's website, www.brightspeed.com.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and expected to have assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed will provide broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6 million homes and businesses. The company aims to bridge the digital divide by deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes staying connected simple and seamless. For more information about Brightspeed, visit the company's website, www.brightspeed.com.

Media

Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

pr@brightspeed.com

View original content:

SOURCE Brightspeed