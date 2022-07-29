TitleEase Announces New Franchisee, Mesi Title Agency

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TitleEase LLC, a title and settlement services franchise business, has announced the addition of a new franchisee, Mesi Title Agency. The new franchise is owned and operated by Michelle Mesi, President, and headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

"We are excited to have Mesi Title Agency on board with TitleEase," said Joseph D'Urso, CEO of TitleEase. "Michelle Mesi is a driven entrepreneur who knows how to build a business. She is a smart, determined and relationship-focused professional who truly cares about her customers. The successful launch of her agency is proof that she has an excellent team in place and is the ideal franchisee."

For the past 12 years, Mesi has worked in accounts receivable management and as a federal contractor with the U.S. Department of Education. After exploring business opportunities that align with her passion for real estate, Mesi chose to partner with TitleEase to bring a superior offering of settlement services to the western New York area.

"As an entrepreneur, I understand the importance of competitive pricing coupled with exceptional customer service," said Michelle Mesi. "Opening a TitleEase franchise was the right fit for me. I am very excited about the opportunity and proud to offer settlement services that are supported with a high level of professionalism and state-of-the art technology."

TitleEase provides a simplified, streamlined and fully compliant path for mortgage originators, servicers, and real estate professionals to own and operate a title agency without the burden and expense of building a platform from scratch. Franchisees own a tangible asset with its own terminal value.

Find out more at www.titleeasefranchise.com .

About TitleEase

TitleEase LLC is a member of the Lincoln Family of Companies, which also includes Lincoln Abstract & Settlement. The company is a franchisor of real estate title and settlement services businesses, offering franchisees a turnkey title & closing business that is fully compliant and ready to run. TitleEase offers an innovative way for real estate focused entrepreneurs to enter the title business quickly and efficiently while leaning on its expertise. Call TitleEase at (877) 696-5462 to learn about its franchise opportunities. For more information, visit the company online at www.titleeasefranchise.com .

View original content:

SOURCE TitleEase