Lynk Pharmaceuticals Announces the First Participant Dosed in Phase I Trial of LNK01004

HANGZHOU, China, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'Lynk Pharmaceuticals'), an innovative clinical stage company, announced that it has completed dosing the first participant in the phase I clinical study in China for its self-developed, innovative drug LNK01004.

This study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of the LNK01004 ointment in healthy adults and patients with mild to moderate plaque psoriasis in China.

Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease induced by a combination of genetics and environment. It is a difficult to treat disease that runs a long course, and often is persistent throughout life. In addition to symptoms on the skin, patients with moderate to severe psoriasis are more likely to have other associated diseases such as arthritis, metabolic syndrome, and cardiovascular disease, which seriously affect the quality of life. LNK01004 is a novel kinase inhibitor for the treatment of psoriasis and has shown good efficacy and safety in preclinical experiments. It has the advantages of restricted distribution to the skin and extremely low exposure in the blood system, avoiding potential safety problems caused by systemic exposure of the drug.

"In preclinical translational medicine studies, we saw the favorable efficacy and safety profile demonstrated by LNK01004." Dr. Henry Wu, Chief Development Officer of Lynk Pharmaceuticals, said, " It is a highly differentiated new molecular entity, we will continue to accelerate the clinical studies to evaluate its values as a novel therapeutic option that will benefit more patients worldwide in near future."

About Lynk Pharmaceuticals:

Lynk Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage company, was founded in 2018 by senior drug R&D experts and executives from Pfizer, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson. Lynk Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer, as well as immune and inflammatory diseases. Driven by a higher goal, Lynk Pharmaceuticals aims to be a market leader to address unmet medical demands by the development of innovative therapies. To date, Lynk Pharmaceuticals has independently developed a number of innovative new drugs, and independently as well as jointly with its US partner launched a number of clinical studies globally. For more information about Lynk Pharmaceuticals, please visit: https://www.lynkpharma.com.

