ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS

D. Scott Sheldon and Gregory C. Anderson to assume new roles as Presidents of Allegiant Travel Company

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) announced today that D. Scott Sheldon, the company's executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Gregory C. Anderson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will assume new roles as presidents of Allegiant Travel Company.

Effective Aug. 1, Sheldon's new title will be president and chief operating officer and Anderson will be president and chief financial officer. They will continue to report to John Redmond, Allegiant's chief executive officer.

"I could not be more excited to announce these promotions," said Redmond. "Scott and Greg are truly the dynamic duo – consummate professionals who know the Allegiant business inside and out. This announcement is the product of their hard work as well as the recognition of their individual contributions and talent. As CEO, it is my job to retain talent and protect the future of the company – and these promotions go a long way toward achieving both ends. I have the utmost confidence in their abilities and firmly believe this change will benefit Allegiant in numerous ways."

Redmond also noted that while the decision to have two company presidents is unique, it makes sense given Sheldon and Anderson's cohesiveness as a team, their respective strengths, and the current workload facing the company – as the next twelve months will see the company add a new fleet type, operate the company's first joint venture with its partner VivaAerobus, and open the world-class Sunseeker Resort in Port Charlotte, Florida.

"When I joined Allegiant 18 years ago it almost felt experimental – we were still trying something new, serving small cities, offering low fares and an unbundled product," Sheldon said. "That approach has really resonated with our customers and we have been wildly successful as a result. I am grateful to John – for his leadership, mentorship, and confidence in me and this team. Having worked side-by-side with Greg for nearly two decades, I can honestly say I could not be happier to continue this amazing experiment with Greg and I am looking forward to the next two decades and beyond."

"I am both thrilled and humbled to take on this new challenge," Anderson said. "Scott and I have worked together for a long time – we know each other very well, and there is no one else I would rather share this responsibility with. I believe that together, we are greater than the sum of our parts, and that is as true for the role of president as it is for the entire company. I am very excited to see what this leadership team can do."

Sheldon has served as Allegiant's chief operating officer since 2017. He joined Allegiant in 2004 as director of accounting, and served as principal accounting officer from 2007 to 2010. He was also chief financial officer from 2010 to 2019.

Anderson joined Allegiant's accounting department in 2010. During his tenure, Anderson has held several leadership roles in the company, including senior vice president – treasury, and principal accounting officer. Anderson was appointed chief financial officer in 2019. Prior to joining Allegiant, he worked in corporate accounting for U.S. Airways.

